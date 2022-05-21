Iowa Football Freshman Preview: Kale Krogh

When Kale Krogh reports to Iowa Football next month, he'll be starting a new chapter in his life. He hopes it's healthier than the last one.

The Class of 2022 Iowa recruit fought through injuries during his senior football season, showing up for a game at Kinnick Stadium in a walking boot. After competing in basketball and wrestling this past winter, he found out he suffered a serious injury.

"My offseason has been interesting, to say the least," Krogh told HN. "After basketball and wrestling season, I discovered I tore my labrum in my shoulder. I've been recovering ever since surgery."

Rehab has limited Krogh (6-5, 270) to lower-body workouts.

"I'm doing what I can to make the most of my time. Because of that, I know I'm going to have strides to make up in the weight room once I'm unrestricted," he said.

The Huxley (IA) Ballard High standout is arriving on campus June 12. He'll be rooming this season with Aaron Graves, an incoming defensive lineman from Gowrie (IA) Southeast Valley.

"I'm very excited to get out there and play football again," Krogh said. "I'm eager to get to know all of the guys better and put on the pads."

Krogh joins an offensive line returning three starters and others with game experience.

"I'm eager to learn from them and get better," he said. "Some great guys are there, and I know I can learn a lot from them.

"First and foremost, I want to get healthy. Then I want to learn as much as possible so I have the chance to play as soon as possible."

Krogh said he's met just about everybody in Iowa's incoming recruiting class. He's built a bond with many of them through social media correspondence.

They've discussed what they want to accomplish at Iowa.

"We want to make an impact and leave a mark on the game," Krogh said.

The Iowa Print Sportswriters Association named Krogh second-team all-state following the last two seasons. The Des Moines Register honored him as an Elite All-State selection this past season.

Krogh averaged 11.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks during his senior basketball campaign. He set the school record with 11 blocks in a game and also established the program's career mark.

On the mat, Krogh finished third in sectionals during February. He also competed in track before his injury this spring.

Here's a look at Krogh's senior football highlights.