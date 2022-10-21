Kaleb Johnson Headed Home in OSU Matchup

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Kaleb Johnson hasn’t been home since arriving on Iowa’s campus in June.

Johnson is from Hamilton, Ohio, approximately 100 miles away from where the Hawkeyes will be playing Saturday at Ohio State.

The freshman running back isn’t complaining. He has appreciated the time away, even if it has been difficult.

“Now, I’m now actually getting into the real world, and I’m actually doing what I need to do by myself,” Johnson said. “But it’s been hard.”

Johnson’s plan has been to immerse himself in Iowa’s playbook, and it’s paid off with playing time. He is second on the team in rushing with 232 yards, and he leads the Hawkeyes with three rushing touchdowns.

That education, too, hasn’t been easy.

“It’s actually been pretty hard adapting to the playbook, learning the playbook, and being so young,” Johnson said. “I have to realize I’m still young, still learning. It’s just me learning, keep moving forward.”

Johnson’s breakout game came in the 27-0 win over Nevada on September 17. He had touchdown runs of 55 and 40 yards, and finished the game with 103 rushing yards.

But Johnson has faced the same problem as the rest of Iowa’s offense since then — finding yards. He had 15 carries for 58 yards against Rutgers, but has had just 58 yards in Iowa’s last two losses to Michigan and Illinois.

Johnson thinks Iowa’s running game can do better, but he said it’s a collective effort with him, Leshon Williams, and Gavin Williams.

“Just give (the ball) to all of us,” Johnson said. “It’s not just me.”

Johnson hasn’t been able to see his family, but he appreciates the way his teammates have helped him adjust.

“Really, I think I’ve done well learning the playbook,” Johnson said. “It’s learning from my teammates. I appreciate everybody, it’s been love and support from day one.”

Johnson didn’t grow up an Ohio State fan — “I didn’t grow up as any fan. I just grew up as me just wanting to be me, my own fan,” he said — but he knows that playing the No. 2 Buckeyes on their home field is going to be a challenge.

“I know it’s going to be loud,” he said. “It’s going to be hostile. My goal is just to stay focused, hopefully come out with a win.”

Johnson hasn’t had a problem getting tickets from his teammates for the 20 friends and family members he has coming to the game.

“They’ve been very helpful,” he said. “They know I haven’t been home, that this is a special time for me. They understand.”

Johnson knows that the opportunity to play so close to home is important.

“That’s my hometown,” he said. “So I’m really excited to prove a lot of people wrong, that our team is really, really good. We’ve had our ups and downs, but we’ll get through it.

“It does mean a lot, because I haven’t been home since I left. I can prove a lot of people wrong. There were a lot of people when I was young who doubted me. I want to prove that I can actually do it.”