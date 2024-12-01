Chiefs are Perfect Fit for Iowa Hawkeyes Phenom
If you have been paying any attention to the NFL season this year, it should be very obvious to you that the Kansas City Chiefs need weapons.
Yes, the Chiefs are 11-1, but they are largely winning games with smoke and mirrors, and their offense is simply not what it used to be.
While injuries to wide receivers Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown have certainly played a role in Kansas City's offensive struggles, it's also clear that the team needs a lift in its backfield.
Isiah Pacheco is a decent running back; nothing more. Kareem Hunt is obviously past his prime, and Carson Steele has barely even been used this season.
For that reason, the Chiefs should be targeting Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Kaleb Johnson in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Johnson has ended the regular season leading the Big Ten in both rushing yards (1,537) and rushing touchdowns (21) while averaging a robust 6.4 yards per carry in what has been an incredible breakout season for the junior.
The 21-year-old has been Iowa's primary—and sometimes sole—source of offense this year and has managed to rack up huge numbers in spite of the Hawkeyes not having any sort of consistent aerial attack to speak of.
Sure, halfbacks have largely been marginalized in today's game, so Johnson won't be a Day 1 pick. He probably won't be a second-round pick, either. But if Kansas City can nab him in the third round of the NFL Draft, it would represent a major steal.
Imagine Johnson in an offense that features Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce while also running behind a staunch offensive line?
It would spell disaster for the rest of the AFC West.
The Chiefs should absolutely be considering Johnson in the NFL Draft.