You can run from it. You can try to hide from it. But you can't escape it. College Football Playoff expansion may be coming, but the discourse around it is already here and isn't going anywhere.



The Iowa Hawkeyes, a team consistently on the cusp but without an appearance, are still trying to pick up that feather for Kirk Ferentz's cap before he retires.



With expansion talk everywhere, Big Ten Media Days presented Ferentz with a chance to speak about his thoughts on what college football should do. Ferentz, who is normally rather neutral, took a clear stance on expansion.

KF at the mic. 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/dXhG86rJys — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) July 28, 2026

Kirk Ferentz's Stance on College Football Playoff Expansion

Call me crazy, but to see Kirk Ferentz give such a straightforward answer to the thought of College Football Playoff expansion is a bit surprising.



Usually a diplomat, Ferentz put his foot down today and is all aboard the thought of expansion, even saying he welcomes the thought of 24 teams.

"I'll go back from when they went from two to four. My feeling then was if you go to four, you may as well go bigger number at that stage. To me just having two teams play for it, there were some subjectivity there obviously. Revenue opportunity, all that stuff that comes with Playoffs," Ferentz said when asked about expansion.

Ferentz was not shying away from the question, but rather gave a very decisive answer, which makes sense due to how close Iowa has been to the playoff in past seasons. He also believes it helps every school, though, not just Iowa.

"My attitude is, if we're going to go to two to four, I'd go bigger. 16 or 24, I'm in favor of 24 certainly. The other part of our story is our focus needs to be on some other issues that are bigger to college football right now than the Playoff discussion. Totally in favor of 24, to answer the question. I think it

benefits everybody, not just a school like ours," Ferentz said, proclaiming his stance in favor of 24 teams.

Should Iowa want the College Football Playoff to expand?

From a simple point of Iowa making the field, the answer is an objective, undoubted, easy yes. If this thing expands to 24 teams, Iowa suddenly goes from a fringe contender to a team likely making the field more than not. It's a no-brainer.

It would keep fans engaged for more of the regular season knowing that 9-3 from a power conference has a legitimate case to make the field. It creates more revenue. It could be another game at Kinnick Stadium. It all makes sense.

From a traditional college football standpoint, that's where the question gets tougher to answer. Sure, Iowa would get in the field, but would it water down the feeling of making it if we double the field? I think it would.

What else would it ruin? A 24-team College Football Playoff would essentially be the end of bowl season. The opt-outs would only increase, teams would choose not to play in them due to roster shuffling, and it would end that pageantry of college football.



There is no right answer, but Iowa is a rare team that has a case on both sides of the aisle.