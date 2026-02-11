Iowa Predicted to Have Top Position Battle Before Next Season

There's certainly a case for either Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown to start, but that's something the Iowa Hawkeyes would love to solve sooner rather than later.

All signs are pointing towards Hecklinski getting the nod, but that doesn't mean Brown is out of the race entirely.

On3's Pete Nakos put together a list of the Top 7 quarterback battles in the country, and it just so happened that Iowa made the list.

For a team that has never had this much attention on their QBs, it'll be interesting to see how either handles the situation and pressure going into the 2026 season.

Hank Brown

Hawkeyes fans may still have a sour taste in their mouth from Brown's appearance on September 27, 2025, when Iowa was driving down the field and had a chance to beat No. 11 Indiana.

To this day, it's hard to imagine a scenario where Iowa loses that game if Mark Gronowski stays healthy. Sadly, that's a reality we'll never get to live in. Instead, Hank Brown went just 5/13 for 48 yards and threw an interception that changed the entire game.

Brown, an Auburn transfer, has attempted just 73 passes in his collegiate career. He's thrown seven touchdowns to four interceptions. Keep in mind, he's 11/21 for 107 yards with a touchdown and interception with the Hawkeyes.

The 6'4'' 215-pounder isn't a dual-threat QB, but he did have a rushing touchdown with the Hawkeyes this year. Granted, he had just three carries for negative three yards so that says a lot. The jury is still out on Brown, but that Indiana game will always stick with him.

Jeremy Hecklinski

Aug 9, 2025; Iowa quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) runs a drill during the Hawkeyes Kids Day NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress for the Des Moines Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When it comes to upside and potential, Hecklinski has it all. At 5'11'' 188-pounds he has a much different size and frame, but that's something he can use to his advantage. In extremely limited playing time this season, Hecklinski completed both of his passes for eight yards and his first career collegiate carry was a six yard rushing touchdown.

At this point, throw everything these two did in high school out the window. They each are on Iowa's roster for a reason, and now it's time to prove why. Each transferred here for their respective reasons, but in a few years time Wake Forest will likely be dying to have Hecklinski back on their roster.

The hidden gem in all of this is Tradon Bessinger. There's a real shot Bessinger gives either Brown or Hecklinski a run for their money when it comes to the starting job in 2027. For the time being, he'll wait his turn and see how either of these two turn out with an extremely challenging 2026 schedule looming.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!