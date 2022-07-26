INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa’s depth chart, released with the media guide on the first day of Big Ten’s football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, didn’t include any names and the punt returner and kick returner spots.

Finding someone for those roles is going to one of the key competitions when fall camp opens after the transfer of Charlie Jones, who was the Big Ten’s return specialist of the year last season.

“I think we have some guys who are capable,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We’ll make some judgments, see who’s capable.”

There is a lot of interest in the spots. Wide receiver Arland Bruce said in a recent media availability that he was interested in the punt returner spot, while wide receiver Keagan Johnson wanted to return kicks.

Cooper DeJean is another possibility, as is true freshman Xavier Nwankpa. Ferentz mentioned cornerback Terry Roberts as another possible candidate.

Having that kind of selection is good, Ferentz said.

“That’s where special teams really begin,” Ferentz said. “Specialists, that’s what they do. But for the other guys, if they’re not excited about it, it’s a pretty good indication we’re not going to put them out there, especially at that position.”

Ferentz said there will be some challenges to the returner candidates during August camp.

“We’ll probably start formulating some ideas after a couple of weeks,” Ferentz said. “It’s still not quite the same, because we don’t do live coverage in practice. We’ll put them in some stressful situations where it’s crowded. That’s the big part about being a returner — to have the judgment and the focus and the concentration. It all starts with ball security. If you don’t field it, that’s an issue. If you can do something after that, that’s really good.”

THE QBS: Spencer Petras was No. 1 at quarterback and Alex Padilla was No. 2 on the depth chart.

Depth charts, of course, aren’t written in stone, certainly not in the last week of July, which is why Ferentz said, as he has in the spring and in the offseason, that there will be a competition for the spot in camp in August.

“Somebody has to go in with the 1s, and that will be Spencer,” Ferentz said while talking to Iowa’s media group. “But right now I consider it an open competition. I think both guys are doing a really good job. I’m getting good feedback from people out there throwing the ball around. I’m optimistic. I think we have two pretty good quarterbacks.”

Petras made 11 starts and Padilla made three last season, and Iowa went 10-4. The fact that the Hawkeyes won with both is something Ferentz likes.

“Selfishly, I look at it that there are some teams in our conference and in college football that struggled when their No. 1 guy went out,” Ferentz said. “We kept winning. We found a way to win those last four games (of the regular season). I think it’s a healthy situation that we have two guys who have led us to victory, two guys who have played well. Again, consistency is going to be the biggest part.”

WICK EMERGES: Redshirt freshman Alec Wick was at No. 2 on the depth chart behind Johnson at one of the wide receiver spots.

Ferentz said Wick, who didn’t play last season, moved into that spot after his performance in the spring.

“He’s done a good job,” Ferentz said. “He shows up every day, works hard. He kind of has the knack of doing some good things. We had a lot of guys out this spring, and he took advantage of the reps and the opportunity.”

Among some of the other noteworthy depth-chart spots:

• DeJean is No. 2 behind Jestin Jacobs at the Cash position. He’s also No. 2 at strong safety.

• Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams are 1-2 at running back, although the two are expected to share carries this season.

• Aaron Blom and Drew Stevens are 1-2 at kicker, although that competition should continue through August.

• Nwankpa, one of the nation’s top recruits who signed last December, isn’t on the depth chart in the secondary, but Ferentz said that isn’t unusual.

Asked if he could be an immediate contributor, Ferentz said, “It wouldn’t shock me.”

Nwankpa was with the Hawkeyes in spring practice.

“For guys in their first semester, it is Algebra 3,” Ferentz said. “Calculus 3 is a better description. My guess is, with all of those guys (who joined the team in the spring), you’ll see a huge jump this August. Now he knows what to do, where to go, those kinds of things. He’s a top-notch young guy. I know he was highly-recruited, but you wouldn’t know that by watching day to day. He’s a really good football player, and a really class young man.

“There’s opportunity there (in the secondary). We lost three pretty good players on the back end, and we’re dealing with an injury situation or two. I’ll know more when we get going in August.”

BRITT, RITTER OUT: Iowa will be without offensive lineman Justin Britt and wide receiver Jackson Ritter this season.

Britt has been plagued with knee issues related to an injury he suffered in high school.

“It’s just been complicated,” Ferentz said. “There are just some recurring issues there. You just feel bad for him. It’s a tough break.”

Ritter has not been medically cleared to compete after suffering an undisclosed injury.