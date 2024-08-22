Kirk Ferentz Homeward Bound for Opener
Kirk Ferentz will watch Iowa’s season opener from home.
It’s something the coach has never done.
Ferentz and wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr are suspended for the August 31 game against Illinois State because of a recruiting violation for communications with a player and his family before the player entered the NCAA transfer portal..
“There’s a line,” Ferentz said during Thursday’s press conference to discuss the end of training camp. “I crossed that line.”
The self-imposed penalty comes after an NCAA investigation into the contact, which happened in late 2022. The player was not identified by the university, but numerous media reports indicated that it was quarterback Cade McNamara.
McNamara played in five games last season before a knee injury ended his season. Ferentz said on Thursday that McNamara, who has been battling transfer Brendan Sullivan for the starting job this month, is No. 1 on the depth chart.
The penalty also includes the loss of one week of off-campus recruiting.
Iowa athletics director Beth Goetz said the NCAA informed Iowa of the investigation earlier this year, but would not go into specific details, including the timeline.
Goetz praised Ferentz’s character at Thursday’s press conference, but added, “In this situation, as he noted, he used poor judgment.”
Goetz would not comment on specific details, saying it is still an open investigation.
“The bottom line is this — I tell our players that we abide by the rules,” Ferentz said. “In this specific case, I did not do that. I made a mistake in the recruiting process.”
“Good leaders take ownership,” Goetz said.
Seth Wallace, assistant defensive coordinator and linebackers coach who was named assistant head coach in January, will fill Ferentz's role for the game.
“I’m confident he and the entire staff can do a great job with that,” Ferentz said.
Ferentz met with his players and staff on Thursday morning and informed them of the penalty. He also talked with families of players in the early afternoon.
It’s the latest blow to Iowa’s coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker underwent shoulder surgery two weeks ago and still has his right arm in a sling.
“Everybody’s responded pretty well,” Ferentz said. “It’s like I told the players — players win games, not the coaches.”
The violation is considered a Level 2 by the NCAA, and because the investigation is ongoing, neither Goetz nor Ferentz would go into specifics of what happened.
“There’s a procedure, and it’s not a fast-paced procedure,” Ferentz said.
Ferentz said it was important to do the self-imposed penalty before the season started.
“The last thing we wanted was this hanging over our heads the next couple of months,” Ferentz said.
The penalty comes at a time when there are plenty of questions on what is and isn’t acceptable in a new world in college sports, with the transfer portal and NIL.
“But as we stand here today, it’s a violation,” Ferentz said. “There’s still a line. There’s really no excuses.”
It will be the first game Ferentz has missed since taking over at Iowa in 1999.
“I’ve never been there before,” Ferentz said. “It’s something different, and unique. It is going to be hard to be away. Games are important. It’s going to be strange, it’s going to be difficult.”