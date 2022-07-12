Kirk Ferentz on Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa —University of Iowa Moon Family head football coach Kirk Ferentz is one 20 head coaches named to the 2022 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List. The announcement was made Tuesday by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc.

The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted national coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity, the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy.

The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., taking into consideration each program’s graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2022 season and Academic Progress Rate (APR).

Ferentz is heading into his 24th season as Iowa’s head coach, the longest tenured head coach in college football. He became Iowa’s winningest head coach on Sept. 1, 2018 and earned Big Ten win No. 100 with a 41-21 victory at Penn State in 2020.

Ferentz has led the Hawkeyes to a 178-110 overall record, including a 110-79 Big Ten Conference record. Ferentz ranks fourth all-time in the Big Ten Conference for both league wins and total wins. Iowa posted a 10-4 mark in 2021, winning the Big Ten’s West Division.

Ferentz has led the Hawkeyes to 12 January bowl game appearances and 19 bowl invitations. Iowa has won 10 or more games seven times under his direction and has been ranked in the final Top 25 rankings in each of the last four seasons.

Ferentz was named the Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year in 2015. He has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year four times (2002, 2004, 2009, 2015) and was named the Woody Hayes and Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year in 2015 as well.

The 19 coaches joining Ferentz on the preseason list represent Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Clemson, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Utah, Wake Forest and Wisconsin.