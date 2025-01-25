Las Vegas Raiders Connected to Iowa Hawkeyes Star RB
The Iowa Hawkeyes have a few players set to take their talents to the next level in the 2025 NFL Draft. None of them are bigger names than star running back Kaleb Johnson.
Coming into the 2024 college football season, Johnson was an intriguing player that was expected to be a late-round pick. After a monstrous year, he is now projected as an obvious second round pick and potentially having a chance to get into the late stage of the first round.
Johnson earned that jump. Each and every week, he found ways to put up big-time numbers in an offense that had almost zero passing threat.
Even with defenses focusing on shutting him down, he put up big production.
When everything was said and done, Johnson ended up carrying the football 240 times for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 6.4 yards per carry.
Now, the question becomes, where could Johnson end up landing in the NFL Draft?
Pro Football Network listed one very intriguing team fit for Johnson. They think that the Las Vegas Raiders could be a potential destination for the Iowa standout.
Landing with the Raiders would give Johnson a very legitimate chance to start as a rookie. They badly needed a better running game throughout the 2024 NFL season.
Standing in at 6-foot-0 and 225 pounds, Johnson has the ability to be a three-down workhorse running back. That is exactly what Las Vegas needs.
If Johnson happens to be available when the Raiders are on the clock in the second round, it would not be surprising at all to see them take him. He could completely change the outlook of the Las Vegas offense.
No matter where he ends up in the NFL, all Hawkeyes fans are going to be rooting him on hard. Johnson was an absolute monster for Iowa and he is well loved by the fans.
Hopefully, he is able to continue improving and developing to reach his ceiling. Should he do that, he has legitimate superstar potential at the next level.