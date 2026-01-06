Raiders Next Head Coach Odds: Klint Kubiak, Kevin Stefanski, Joe Brady Lead List of Candidates
The Las Vegas Raiders moved on from head coach Pete Carroll after just one season, and it’s hard to argue with that decision.
Carroll, who spent a long time leading the Seattle Seahawks, led the Raiders to just three wins in the 2025 campaign, and the team fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly in the middle of the season. In fact, Las Vegas only won two games after upsetting the New England Patriots in Week 1, and one of those wins was against the Kansas City Chiefs in the final week of the regular season.
The Raiders have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, where they will likely take a quarterback to replace Geno Smith, who struggled mightily in the 2025 season. Las Vegas traded for Smith last offseason after he spent time revitalizing his career in Seattle while playing for Carroll.
So, the next head coach will likely have a rookie quarterback and one of the shakier rosters in the NFL as they look to rebuild this Raiders team.
As of now, another Seattle coach is the favorite to land this job in the offseason. Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak (+300) is the favorite in a long list of candidates for the Raiders’ job.
Some of the names behind him include Kevin Stefanski (+500), who was recently fired by the Cleveland Browns, Joe Brady (+750), Mike McCarthy (+800), Matt Nagy (+800) and Vance Joseph (+1000). Outside of Kubiak and Brady (the OC for the Buffalo Bills) all of the other leading candidates have held head coaching positions before in their careers.
With Tom Brady leading Las Vegas’ football operations, it’ll be interesting to see where the franchise goes after striking out with the Carroll hire in 2025.
Here’s a look at the full list of coaching candidates and their odds to land the Raiders’ job this offseason.
Raiders Next Head Coach Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Klint Kubiak: +300
- Kevin Stefanski: +500
- Joe Brady: +750
- Mike McCarthy: +800
- Matt Nagy: +800
- Vance Joseph: +1000
- Jeff Hafley: +1000
- Chris Shula: +1000
- Jesse Minter: +1100
- Bill Belichick: +1200
- Todd Monken: +1600
- Matt LaFleur: +1600
- Kliff Kingsbury: +1600
- Ejiro Evero: +1600
- Brian Flores: +1600
- Robert Saleh: +2000
- Nate Scheelhaase: +2000
- Lou Anarumo: +2000
- Jonathan Gannon: +2500
- Mike Kafka: +4000
- Aiden Stenavich: +4000
- Steve Spagnuolo: +5000
- Philip Rivers: +5000
- Jon Gruden: +5000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.