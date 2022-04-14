Leshon Williams Progressing at Complete Back

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Leshon Williams didn’t have to block many blitzing linebackers in high school.

That changed, of course, when the running back got to Iowa.

And there’s a big learning curve going from not blocking anyone to blocking a blitzing Jack Campbell.

“Jack, that’s a big dude,” Williams said this week, laughing at the thought of the first time he got hit by a player five inches taller and 38 pounds heavier. “The first time he did it, it was probably crazy. Blacked out.”

All of that is, of course, part of the learning process to being a running back with the Hawkeyes. It’s about knowing the little things.

“There’s a lot more than just running the ball,” Williams said. “Recognizing blitzes, play formations, how the D-linemen are going to slide.. A lot more tips and tricks that I need to know.”

Williams redshirted in 2020, and played just three games last season. Now, he’s part of a tandem with Gavin Williams that will take over the primary rushing duties left behind by Tyler Goodson, who rushed for 1,151 yards last season before leaving for the NFL draft.

“It gives us both an opportunity to show what we can do,” Leshon said.

The slow process of getting carries was just something Williams had to understand.

“Nobody who comes into Division I football wants to sit behind anybody,” he said. “You’ve just got to mature and learn that the guy in front of you, he’s just as good, too. So learn as much as you can, and your time will come.”

The time came in the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, when the Williams duo took over for Goodson, who skipped the game. Gavin rushed for 98 yards, while Leshon rushed for 42. Before that game, Leshon had just 11 carries. He had 10 in the bowl game, a workload he expects will expand this season.

Leshon said he left some yardage on the field.

“I feel like I could have made a couple of people miss, instead of just running them over,” he said. “It’s all right. It’s just a start.”

Williams said he is more than a power back.

“I’m not going to say that’s all me,” he said. “I can shake, too. But in the Citrus Bowl, it just looked like I was an aggressive guy. I’ve got a little shake to me, you’ll see it this year. But if it does get downhill, I can do that too.

“I’m comfortable running at all. Inside, outside, whatever you need.”

Iowa’s zone blocking scheme was something else Williams had to learn.

“Any run game takes patience,” he said. “You can’t just hit (the holes) hard. A great running back, you have to set up everything. All good running backs have to have some patience.”

Patience has gotten Williams a chance to run.

“At the end of the day, it’s just running the ball,” he said. “And that’s what I’m best at. It’s just natural to me.”