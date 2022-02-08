Lew Montgomery Fills Interim UI Athletics Role

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced Tuesday that Lew Montgomery will serve in an interim role with the department in support of Athletics’ diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

Montgomery’s assignment comes as current assistant athletics director for diversity, equity and inclusion Broderick Binns recently accepted a new role outside of the University. During his interim assignment, Montgomery will serve as a member of the athletic department’s senior staff and assist Athletics leadership, coaches, and student-athletes in operationalizing team DEI plans, while maintaining continuity with DEI programming and support.

“I want to thank Broderick for his leadership and wish he and his family all the best in their next chapter. Fortunately, he is remaining in the community and has expressed his interest in staying engaged with our student-athletes and coaches,” said Gary Barta, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. “We are very excited to have someone with Lew’s extensive background and experience willing to step-in and provide leadership.”

Montgomery, currently the University of Iowa’s Finance and Operation Department’s associate director for diversity, equity, and inclusion & employment experience, was a four-year letterman (1989-92) as a member of the Iowa football program. Montgomery is a native of Waterloo. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in communication studies in 1992. His professional work background includes senior leadership roles in human resources, diversity, equity & inclusion, and community relations for several major companies, including ACT, Alliant Energy, Coca-Cola Enterprises and ConAgra Foods.

Since joining UI Finance and Operations in 2021, Montgomery has been instrumental in building connections with staff and developing a draft plan and roadmap to help enhance DE&I efforts.

“I’m excited for this opportunity. We are not going to have a miraculous change with the snap of a finger. No one is going to believe us until we have done it, the work and the attention needed to create change comes before the belief. My goal is to impact a person's first impulse and help them be mindful of their thoughts and the potential impact of their actions,” said Montgomery. “Incidents will still occur, but we must continue to improve our institutional position in support of DE&I and use those incidents as teachable moments that influence and drive awareness, sensitivity and cultural change.”

Binns, a four-year football letterman at Iowa (2008-11), was named executive director of diversity, equity, and inclusion for UI Athletics in July, 2020 after serving as interim director of diversity, equity, and inclusion since August, 2019, when the position was created.

“I have truly enjoyed the opportunity to lead our DEI efforts. Over the past nine years as a staff member and four as a student-athlete, I have had the ability to grow personally and professionally. Thank you to so many who have helped me along the way,” said Binns. “I am excited to begin a new chapter but will always be a Hawkeye.”

Katie Wynn, currently the associate director of the Iowa Letterwinners Club, will serve as the interim executive director of the Iowa Letterwinners Club. A four-year softball letterwinner (2007-10), Wynn will continue in her role as the director of Iowa athletics annual giving for the UI Center for Advancement.

The UI Athletics Department will begin recruitment activities for a new DEI position in the near future.