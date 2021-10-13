Tyler Linderbaum Lombardi Award Semifinalist

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum has been named one of 12 semifinalists for the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award. The announcement was made Wednesday by the Rotary Lombardi Award in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Houston.

Linderbaum has started 27 consecutive games at center for the Hawkeyes after playing as a defensive lineman as a true freshman. Iowa has posted a 22-5 record during that span. Iowa’s 6-0 record to start the 2021 season includes wins over three ranked opponents. The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 2 in the nation for the first time since 1985.

The Solon, Iowa, native was tabbed preseason first-team All-Big Ten and preseason first-team All-America by five media outlets, including Associated Press, The Athletic, Athlon Sports, Phil Steele and Sporting News. Linderbaum was also named to the Big Ten Conference preseason honors list, as well as the Rimington Trophy and Outland Trophy watch lists.

Linderbaum (6-foot-3, 290-pounds) was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy a year ago and earned first-team All-America honors from The Athletic and Pro Football Focus. He was a second-team All-America honoree by the Associated Press, FWAA, Phil Steele, and the Walter Camp Foundation. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league media.

The Rotary Lombardi Award goes annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.

Four finalists for the 2021 Lombardi Award will be announced Nov. 9 in Houston, with the winner being announced Dec. 8, also in Houston. Five Hawkeyes have previously been named semifinalists for the Lombardi Award, while defensive end Adrian Clayborn was a finalist in 2010.

Iowa will host Purdue Saturday (2:36 p.m., ABC) in the Hawkeye Homecoming game. Saturday’s contest is sold out.