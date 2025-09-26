Looking Back at Iowa's Last Game vs. Indiana
The Iowa Hawkeyes have their first Big ten win of the season under their belt, but if they want to earn their second this weekend, they're going to have to work for it.
With the Indiana Hoosiers coming to town, the Hawkeyes face easily their biggest test of the season thus far. The Hoosiers were possibly the most impressive team in all of college football last week, as they obliterated Illinois - previously the No. 9 team in the country - 63-10 in an absolutely dominant performance. The win moved Curt Cignetti's team up to No. 11 in the newest AP Poll, and there's a legitimate argument that they should've moved up even more.
For the Hawkeyes to win this game, they'll have to figure out a way to slow down the Hoosiers' high-octane offense. Doing so won't be easy, but perhaps they could look to the past for some guidance.
The last meeting between Iowa and Indiana took place at Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 4, 2021, when the Hawkeyes rolled to a 34-6 win to open the season.
As mentioned, the defense was the star of the show in this game, as has been the case in many Hawkeyes games over the past several years. Cornerback Riley Moss had the game of his life as he had two pick-sixes, the first from 30 yards out and the second from 55 yards out. Both of them came in the first half, which let the Hawkeyes build a 31-3 lead going into the locker room and essentially cruise for the second half.
On offense, the Hawkeyes weren't all too spectacular, but they didn't need to be. Quarterback Spencer Petras completed 13 of 27 passes for 145 yards, while tight end Sam LaPorta had a nice day with five receptions for 83 yards. Running back Tyler Goodson had the bulk of the workload on the ground, rushing for 99 yards and a touchdown while averaging over five yards per carry.
For the Hoosiers, Michael Penix Jr., now the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback, had a rough day as he completed just 14 of 31 passes for 156 yards and three interceptions (two to Moss and a third to Dane Belton). Ty Fryfogle caught five passes for 84 yards.
The Hawkeyes have dominated this long-running rivalry as of late, winning eight of the past nine matchups dating back to 2008. However, the Hoosiers are a completely different team than they have been in the past, so the Hawkeyes best take notice.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!