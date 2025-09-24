Iowa Looks to Snap Two Streaks vs. Indiana
It has been nearly two years since the Iowa Hawkeyes were last ranked in the AP Top 25. November 12, 2023, to be exact. HC Kirk Ferentz has been with this program through the highs and lows, to say the least. He's seen more in his 26 years with the program than most head coaches see in a lifetime.
That said, it's time to turn things around. Iowa is far from a bad team, quite the opposite, actually. The Hawkeyes have consistently been good for so long now that many forget about the times when they've been truly great. Iowa finds themselves in one of the toughest conferences in the nation, but that doesn't mean they can't compete. 2025 feels like it could be the year for the Hawkeyes, and it starts with their September 27 showdown against No. 11 Indiana.
Iowa Could Be Ranked With a Win Over Indiana
Illinois has a chance to prove they aren't overrated, but they'll have to do so against USC. After falling 14 spots in the rankings, a loss against the Trojans would seal their fate. Indiana's win over the Fighting Illini may not look too good in the next few weeks, but it was still a dominant, 53-point win over a team that many thought was in the nation's Top 10.
Whether Illinois is legit or not, Iowa has a chance to make their own mark. Indiana skyrocketed to No. 11 in the AP Top 25, and rightfully so. The Hoosiers are riding the wave of their Heisman front-running quarterback, one who has yet to throw an interception this year.
For Iowa, this is about more than just one game. The Hawkeyes haven't been ranked since the end of the 2023 season when they were embarrassed by Michigan, 26-0, in the Big 10 Championship game. Ferentz's squad became ranked No. 22 after their 22-0 shutout over Rutgers. They were ranked as high as No. 16 before being shutout by Michigan, and Tennessee, 35-0, in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.
Iowa Is 0-10 In Their Last 10 Games vs. Ranked Opponents
While they had a chance to end the streak earlier this season, Iowa fell to No. 16 Iowa State, 16-13. Quarterback Mark Gronowski would love to have that game back, but he's settled in quite nicely since struggling in the first two games of the year.
Indiana was always going to provide a challenge, but now Iowa might have to play them without their top two running backs. For a team that loves to run the ball, this could prove to be their downfall. Gronowski has looked great, but he's been let down by his receivers more times than he can count. Iowa can't allow Indiana to get to them early as the last thing Ferentz wants to do is have Gronowski attempt 40 passes while playing catchup.
