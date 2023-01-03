Skip to main content
Lukas Van Ness Declares for NFL Draft

Iowa DL Lukas Van Ness warming up before a game against Illinois on Oct 8, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. (Rob Howe/HawkFanatic.com)

Lukas Van Ness Declares for NFL Draft

Iowa Sophomore Defensive Lineman Projected to Be High Pick
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Lukas Van Ness gained momentum in NFL Draft circles as the 2022 season advanced. Tuesday, the redshirt sophomore defensive lineman from Iowa announced he was leaving school early to pursue his professional dream. 

Van Ness (6-5, 275) appeared in 27 games during his Iowa career, all as a backup at tackle and end. He produced 14.0 sacks, seven in each of the last two seasons, and 20.0 tackles for loss. 

A Rivals' three-star prospect coming out of Barrington (IL) High in the '20 recruiting class, Van Ness chose the Hawkeyes ahead of offers from Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota and others. He was the No. 16 ranked player overall in Illinois for the cycle. 

The Athletic's Dane Brugler has been high on Van Ness since the end of last season, rating him as the No. 25 overall prospect for the '23 draft in his most recent update ($). Spotrac.com projects the first contract for that pick to be valued at $14.2M with $7.5 signing bonus. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pro Football Focus ranks Van Ness as the No. 66 player in the draft, eight spots ahead of Iowa linebacker and Big Ten defensive player of the year, Jack Campbell. . 

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Carson May
Football

Carson May Enters Transfer Portal

By Rob Howe
Bobby Hansen, Gary Dolphin
Basketball

Looking Back at 40 Years of Carver-Hawkeye Arena

By Rick Brown
Swarm
Football

Brown: Iowa Football Perseveres in '22

By Rick Brown
Kris Murray
Basketball

Hawkeyes Come Up Short at Penn State

By John Bohnenkamp
Fran McCaffery
Basketball

Watch: Fran McCaffery Penn St. Postgame

By Iowa Sports Information
Seth Anderson
Football

Seth Anderson Commits to Iowa Football

By Rob Howe
Cooper DeJean
Football

Video, Transcript: Iowa Players Music City Postgame

By Iowa Sports Information
Kirk Ferentz
Football

Video, Transcript: Kirk Ferentz Music City Presser

By Iowa Sports Information