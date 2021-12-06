Mark Stoops Discusses Citrus Matchup with Iowa

MARK STOOPS: It's an honor to be back in the Citrus Bowl. We had a fantastic experience the last time we were there. And very proud of our coaches and our football team the way we finished.

Like most teams, it's always a couple of what-ifs, you'd like to have a couple of games back. But proud of our players and coaches for the way we finished.

It's an honor to be back in the Citrus Bowl and to play the Iowa Hawkeyes, obviously a team that is very close to myself and my family. And I have such great respect for Coach Ferentz, the entire Hawkeye organization, their players. I know how tough they are and the way they play and it will be a great challenge.

But it's an exciting time. It's going to be a great game, a great matchup. And, once again, thank you for the invitation. It was a great experience the last time. We would expect nothing less than another experience like we had the last time.

So we're really looking forward to it and kind of a hectic time to be honest with you with you. I'm out running around, recruiting, traveling, but it's an honor to be part of this. We're excited.

Mark, can you expound a little bit on what Iowa as a program meant to you? Obviously getting all three of your brothers or two of your brothers and you as a kid, that must have meant a lot for your family?

MARK STOOPS: Yeah, absolutely. It's hard to put into words what the Iowa program has meant to us. In the early part of our careers, whether it was playing or getting started in coaching, I remember as a young child, going and getting in the car, playing football games on Friday night, my dad coaching on Friday night. Getting in the car, driving ten hours, arriving in the morning, watching my brothers play, and staying Saturday night, getting back in the car, driving another ten hours back home.

So just the experience with coach Hayden Fry and all the assistant coaches, the people of Iowa, everybody was just so good to us during our time there. It really helped shape a lot of what we became. And the success we've had has a lot to do with the roots of Iowa, with Hayden and Coach Ferentz and the many talented coaches that were there – of course, Coach was there; we overlapped a time when he was an assistant coach there and of course he came back. Just nothing but fond memories from the Hawkeye experience.

You mentioned Kirk. Obviously he wasn't your position coach, but he was on the staff when you played there. What stood out to you about him, what do you remember about the time when he was there? And what have you seen from him as a head coach that's shown so much durability, being around for so long?

MARK STOOPS: I mentioned it earlier in the year. It just says a lot about Kirk and a lot about the people of Iowa and the organization to have the stability that they've had with Hayden Fry and with Kirk.

What I remember about him was just kind of what you see now – just an impressive man, impressive coach, that always was nothing but professional.

As a young player there, I was on defense and he was the O line coach, you just saw a man that was going to be successful. I think everybody that ever came in contact with him and everybody in our program had nothing but respect for Coach Ferentz and knew that he would go on to big things.

You mentioned you're out recruiting right now. What does it mean when you're out recruiting and you talk about a New Year's bowl game in Florida?

MARK STOOPS: Everything helps. The fact that we've been consistent. We've been winning games. And, again, like most teams, we want more. We want to keep on pushing. But it does help when you go into bowl games, go into Florida and we're looking forward to that experience.

Question about your Iowa experience, how much of an influence did Bill Brazier have on you and your brothers' careers as far as teaching you how to become a coach at that level?

MARK STOOPS: He had an enormous impact on myself and my brothers. And I know they have all – I don't normally comment for my brothers, but I know in this case, because we've all talked about it and I've heard them comment on it publicly, what an influence Bill Brazier had on us. Just an incredible man. Just like every coach that has been through there during our time. Nothing but respect for the coaches.

And Coach Brazier was really the ultimate – he was our defensive coordinator, position coach and really old-school, tough guy, but also very caring and very influential person in my life. So I have nothing but respect for Coach.

What does the University of Kentucky mean to you? And the second part, with the contract extension you got from the University of Kentucky, with the win over Louisville what's that recruiting pitch like when you're out on the road, you're talking to recruits, what do you tell those guys to get those guys to come to the University of Kentucky?

MARK STOOPS: First part of your question, what does the University of Kentucky mean to me, it means everything to me. It's where I've been for the past nine years.

You have two unbelievable people and players that are about to jump on that you're going to get an opportunity to speak with, with DeAndre and Luke, two of our finest right there that I have just so much appreciation for.

And it's been a really good marriage between the University of Kentucky and myself. There's ups and there's downs, but there's always that way. And I feel very proud to be there for nine years and to be part of that and continue to build that program.

And as far as the win, it's always a win – it's always an important win over our rival. And it always helps you – the big thing is I'm very happy for our players because it's a very intense grind going through any conference, in particular the SEC and going through the physical and mental strain during the course of the season is awfully difficult.

And to see the joy in our players' faces as we wrapped up that last game on the road against our rival, it gives you a lot of momentum heading into the recruiting season.

We've never seen any clips of you back in the day, how would you describe your play at the University of Iowa?

MARK STOOPS: Let's not go there. I might have to break out a few for the players to give them a few laughs during the bowl practice. I'll break some out and show DeAndre and Luke a couple of my moves.

No, I was not very impressive as a player that's for sure. I loved my time there, did the best I could. And I'm not going to make any excuses, but back then when you tore up a knee it was a little different than it is right now. Still no fun, but I had my fair share of injuries there that led to an early knee replacement. We're going to stay away from that, so thanks.

Q. What are the emotions going to be like when you finally get to take the field against the school that has meant so much to you?

MARK STOOPS: That's an interesting question. I don't know yet because it's very fresh in my mind. And like I said, I apologize, I feel a bit distracted because there's many things to do right now.

But I'm sure it will. It will be different for me. Being that my father has my game jersey from the Hawkeyes, very neatly folded and put – and placed in his casket where he's buried in my jersey with the black and gold. It definitely will mean something to me different than anybody else I've played, that's for sure.

In relation to the contract extension, obviously that's a huge message to say to recruits. But how much also is is there still investment – you talked about the indoor facility, your assistant coach salary, recruiting budget, how much of that was talked about with Mitch during this process?

MARK STOOPS: All of it was talked about. So we're working through it. I've had a great relationship with Dr. Capilouto and Mitch. And I have a lot of trust in those guys. And we talked about it prior to the agreement. And I'm sure we'll continue to work our way through it. It's not like it's just a simple answer on some things.

Coach Ferentz brought up earlier that Coach Brazier, he shared a story about your recruiting visit you took to Iowa and said in a meeting later that if he didn't – if you weren't a student that he would not have thought that you would be a good college football player and he went on to say good things about you. Just what do you remember from your time being recruited, and just I know you talked about your experience getting hurt there, but just ...

MARK STOOPS: Well, I just remember – so I was recruited by three different schools that really looked – Glen Mason was recruiting me from Ohio State. And then Barry Alvarez was recruiting me to Iowa. And Nick Saban was recruiting me to Michigan State. And I went on a visit to Iowa. Went on a visit to Ohio State. And I knew if Ohio State, if I didn't go there, I was definitely going to go to Iowa.

And I felt so comfortable with those coaches. They were really like fathers to me during my time there. And they were just such great people, such a great organization. And that's what I try to be for our players and try to be there and support them during good times and the bad.

And it just shows you, I'll tell you what kind of people Hayden Fry is and was and the rest of his staff was, when my father passed during the season, they took a plane and came to my father's funeral. And I believe, I know we were getting ready to play Michigan the next week.

And so it just shows you what kind of people they are. So that was an easy decision for me. As I mentioned, I was teasing, bragging on myself, I was a very average player. I think, I became a starter my junior year and then that was short-lived. I blew out my knee about – I think I got back from my father's funeral on Wednesday and blew out my knee against Michigan on Saturday. That was about the end of my career.