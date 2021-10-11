Matt Hankins Co-B1G Defensive Player of Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa senior defensive back Matt Hankins has been named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week following No. 3 Iowa’s 23-20 win over No. 4 Penn State. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten Conference office.

Hankins was credited with five tackles in Iowa’s win over Penn State, including three solo stops and two assists, along with Iowa’s fourth and final interception of the day. Hankins was credited with a solo tackle on a Penn State fourth-and-three attempt with 3:39 remaining, stopping a PSU drive that reached the Iowa 45-yardline.

Hankins (6-foot-0, 185-pounds) then stopped Penn State’s next possession with an interception on fourth down, his third of the season. Hankins had two interceptions earlier this season in Iowa’s 27-17 win at No. 9 Iowa State.

A native of Lewisville, Texas, Hankins has started 22 consecutive games and has 33 career starts. He returned in 2021 for a fifth season. He has totaled 188 career tackles and six career thefts. He is part of an Iowa defense that has a nation-leading 16 interceptions through six games.

The weekly honor is the first for Hankins, who becomes the fourth Hawkeye to earn conference accolades this season. Defensive back Riley Moss was named Defensive Player of the Week following Iowa’s 34-6 season-opening win over No. 17 Indiana. Punter Tory Taylor shared the Special Teams Player of the Week honor following his performance in Iowa’s 27-17 win at No. 9 Iowa State. Linebacker Jack Campbell earned the weekly defensive award for his performance in Iowa’s win over Colorado State.

Iowa celebrates Homecoming Saturday, Oct. 16, hosting Purdue (2:30 p.m. CT, ABC). The contest is sold out.