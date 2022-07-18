Merriweather, Campbell, LaPorta Attending B1G Media Day

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa seniors Jack Campbell (linebacker), Sam LaPorta (tight end), and Kaevon Merriweather (defensive back), along with Moon Family head football coach Kirk Ferentz will travel to Indianapolis for the 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days on July 26 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Campbell (6-foot-5, 243-pounds) was a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and Phil Steele in 2021. In addition, he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and was second in the Big Ten with 143 tackles – the fifth-most ever in a single season at Iowa. He earned Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors following a career-best performance with 18 tackles in Iowa’s 24-14 win over Colorado State. A native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Campbell was the recipient of Iowa’s Roy Carver Most Valuable Player (Defense) award last season and served as a permanent team captain. He has also been named to the Athlon Sports 2022 preseason All-Big Ten First Team, as well as being named a preseason first-team All-American by Phil Steele, Athlon Sports, and Sporting News.

LaPorta (6-4, 249) was voted second-team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele and third-team by league coaches in 2021. The Highland, Illinois, native was named to the Mackey Award Preseason Watch List last season. As a junior LaPorta led the Hawkeyes in catches and yards, hauling in 53 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns. The Hawkeye tight end has been named to the Athlon Sports 2022 preseason All-Big Ten First Team, and third-team on Phil Steele’s preseason All-America team.

Merriweather (6-0, 211) notched 42 tackles and an interception, appearing in all 14 games last season. He was named to the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy Preseason Watch List and won the Duke Slater Golden Gavel Award, presented by Iowa media. The Belleville, Michigan, native received Iowa’s Coaches Appreciation Award. Merriweather was named preseason fourth-team All-Big Ten by Athlon sports.

The Hawkeyes open the season with three straight nonconference home games, each featuring a different start time. The season-opener Sept. 3 against South Dakota State is slated for an 11 a.m. (CT) kickoff on FS1. The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game against Iowa State will follow on Sept. 10, with a 3 p.m. start time on BTN. Iowa’s final nonconference contest is an evening game against Nevada beginning at 6:30 p.m. (BTN).