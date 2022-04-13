Skip to main content
Michael Kilbane Reacts to Iowa Football Offer

Michael Kilbane Reacts to Iowa Football Offer

'23 Ohio DE/OLB Picks Up Hawkeye Opportunity Tuesday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

'23 Ohio DE/OLB Michael Kilbane

'23 Ohio DE/OLB Picks Up Hawkeye Opportunity Tuesday

It's been a good year for Michael Kilbane. The Class of 2023 defensive end/outside linebacker from Lakewood (OH) St. Edward High has reported 19 scholarship offers since the calendar flipped to January. 

The latest of his 26 overall opportunities came on Tuesday. Iowa jumped into the mix for the Rivals four-star prospect. 

"Iowa has been recruiting me for roughly a month now," Kilbane told HN. "The offer was a little bit of a surprise because I haven’t made it to campus as of yet, and I know they’re very strict with recruitment."

Kilbane (6-4, 240) visited Northwestern this past weekend and Cincinnati earlier this month. Those programs along with Duke, Indiana, Iowa State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and West Virginia were among his offers. 

Ohio State and Notre Dame have shown Kilbane interest. He visited the Buckeyes at the end of March. 

Hawkeye defensive line coach Kelvin Bell is leading the school's pursuit of Kilbane. 

"Coach Bell and I have a very good relationship. I can tell he’s a genuine guy, who I like a lot," Kilbane said. 

Kilbane recorded 104.0 total tackles and 16.5 sacks last fall. His Hudl video listed his 40-yard dash time at 4.75 seconds and his pro agility a 4.22. 

Kilbane finished fourth at 285 pounds during the state wrestling meet in March. That sport gave him some insight into Iowa. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"My head wrestling coach, John Heffernan, wrestled there. So that’s a cool connection for me," he said.

Kilbane still is researching Iowa Football, but likes what he's learned so far. 

"I know Iowa is a blue-collar program that has a great culture. That attracts me there," he said.  

He looks forward to finding out more about the Hawkeyes. 

"I personally am not too familiar with the Iowa scheme as of yet, but I definitely am excited to learn more about the defense and where they project me playing at," he said. 

Iowa saw a fit in Kilbane that led it to offer a scholarship. 

"Coach Bell told me that I have great tape and he loves the style of play I bring to the table. He thinks the way I’m wired could translate into their culture," Kilbane said.

Kilbane is considering a Business major in college. He'd like to learn more about what Iowa offers on the academic side as well as gaining a better understanding of the football program. 

"I would love to visit Iowa. I just have to talk with my dad and see when would work best schedule wise," he said.

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Tory Taylor
Football

Tory Taylor Adjusting to Leadership Role

By John Bohnenkamp15 hours ago
Tory Taylor
Football

Iowa Football Player Interviews 4-12-22

By Rob Howe18 hours ago
Jenoah McKiver
Spring Sports

Jenoah McKiver National Track Athlete of Week

By Iowa Sports Information23 hours ago
Spencer Petras
Football

Iowa Football Players Notebook: Spencer Petras Not Focused on Competition

By Rob HoweApr 11, 2022
Fran McCaffery
Basketball

Iowa Basketball Searching for Reinforcements

By Rick BrownApr 11, 2022
Iowa Baseball
Spring Sports

Iowa Baseball Drops Rubber Game Against Illinois

By Iowa Sports InformationApr 11, 2022
Noah Shannon
Football

Experienced Iowa D-Line Taking Ownership

By John BohnenkampApr 10, 2022
Ben Tallman
Spring Sports

Iowa Baseball Photo Gallery 4-9-22

By Rob HoweApr 9, 2022