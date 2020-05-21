HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Iowa's Miller Enters Transfer Portal

Adam Hensley

Ezra Miller will be not be continuing his football career in Iowa City.

On Thursday, Miller announced he entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

"To start off, I must commend Iowa, the coaching/medical staff, and my teammates as being amazing mentors and caring people," Miller tweeted. "I have nothing but the utmost praise for every single one of them.

"It was not due to back issues that I left the program, Iowa simply worked with me to make that the public statement. I left on my own accord due to major depression and anxiety amplified by a series of events. A close friend and mentor passed away from cancer, God bless you Mr. Kwikkel. Shortly after, my father was diagnosed with cancer, and is now thankfully recovering. My brother was in a nasty car accident as well.

"These events combined with the stress provided by school and football led to some very poor self treatment and mental health struggles. After two long hiatuses and intense therapy, I believed the best situation was to leave football, as I did not think I could be a good teammate with all this going on.

"Now I believe, along with my support system, that I am in a state where I can play ball again. And with saying that, I am entering the transfer portal."

Miller, a former four-star offensive lineman, was one of Iowa's highly touted prospects from the 2019 class. The Holstein, Iowa, native was the nation's 31st-best offensive tackle, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings.

This announcement adds to Iowa's list of players transferring out of the program.

Before Miller's statement, former Iowa defensive back DJ Johnson announced his decision to transfer on May 20. Samson Evans and Jeff Jenkins also entered their names into the transfer portal this pass week as well.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Votes To Lift Ban On On-Campus Activities

Voluntary workouts for football and men's and women's basketball can start on June 1.

John Bohnenkamp

by

billso

Iowa Volleyball Program Receives NCAA Penalties

Program put on one-year probation, must vacate wins in 2017 and 2018 after former coach paid player $2,000.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Cornerback Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Sophomore played in 11 games last season.

John Bohnenkamp

Coaching Breakdown: David Davidkov

Here's how New Trier head coach Brian Doll breaks down different aspects of Hawkeye commitment's game.

Adam Hensley

Hawkeyes Land 2021 Long Snapper Elkin

Iowa gains a walk-on commitment.

Adam Hensley

Tuesday's Clicks: The Importance Of A Garza Return

Iowa center's NBA Draft decision is ranked as most important.

John Bohnenkamp

Pittman Becomes Iowa's 15th Commitment

Defensive lineman from Illinois chooses Hawkeyes

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Not Just A Receiver: Inside Brody Brecht's Baseball Game

The 2021 Iowa football commit will also be a walk-on for the Hawkeyes' baseball team.

Adam Hensley

Three Iowa Golfers Honored On All-Big Ten List

Schaake is unanimous first-team choice.

John Bohnenkamp

Class Of 2021: David Davidkov

Four-star commitment is one of the top offensive linemen in the nation.

John Bohnenkamp