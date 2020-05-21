Iowa's Miller Enters Transfer Portal

Ezra Miller will be not be continuing his football career in Iowa City.

On Thursday, Miller announced he entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

"To start off, I must commend Iowa, the coaching/medical staff, and my teammates as being amazing mentors and caring people," Miller tweeted. "I have nothing but the utmost praise for every single one of them.

"It was not due to back issues that I left the program, Iowa simply worked with me to make that the public statement. I left on my own accord due to major depression and anxiety amplified by a series of events. A close friend and mentor passed away from cancer, God bless you Mr. Kwikkel. Shortly after, my father was diagnosed with cancer, and is now thankfully recovering. My brother was in a nasty car accident as well.

"These events combined with the stress provided by school and football led to some very poor self treatment and mental health struggles. After two long hiatuses and intense therapy, I believed the best situation was to leave football, as I did not think I could be a good teammate with all this going on.

"Now I believe, along with my support system, that I am in a state where I can play ball again. And with saying that, I am entering the transfer portal."

Miller, a former four-star offensive lineman, was one of Iowa's highly touted prospects from the 2019 class. The Holstein, Iowa, native was the nation's 31st-best offensive tackle, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings.

This announcement adds to Iowa's list of players transferring out of the program.

Before Miller's statement, former Iowa defensive back DJ Johnson announced his decision to transfer on May 20. Samson Evans and Jeff Jenkins also entered their names into the transfer portal this pass week as well.