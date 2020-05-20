HawkeyeMaven
Iowa Cornerback Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Michigan's Nico Collins catches a pass in front of Iowa's D.J. Johnson in a game last season. (Tim Fuller/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa cornerback D.J. Johnson has entered the NCAA's transfer portal after two seasons with the Hawkeyes.

Johnson, who would have been a sophomore this season, played in 11 games last season as a redshirt freshman, starting one. He played three games as a true freshman in 2018, but was able to take a redshirt season.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Johnson, from Indianapolis, had his best game last season in Iowa's win at Iowa State. Johnson, who started the game, had eight tackles and two pass break-ups and was named the Big Ten's co-freshman of the week.

Johnson started the next two games, but didn't play in a loss to Penn State and a win over Purdue. He had just one tackle over the last six games.

He is the second Iowa player to enter the portal this week. Running back Samson Evans announced on Monday that he was leaving.

Comments

Football

