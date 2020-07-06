Monday's Notebook: Rutgers Moves To Online Classes For Fall

Rutgers University announced on Monday that its fall semester will consist of a majority of "remotely-delivered" courses along with limited in-person classes.

Rutgers said in its statement:

"This decision was not made easily or hastily. We have had extensive consultation with our public health experts, faculty, deans, provosts, and chancellors over the past several months. We have wanted very fervently to be able to resume some version of a normal semester. But given the continued increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, the near-term outlook for the public health crisis in our state, and the uncertainty about the course of the pandemic, we had to make a different decision. Because of the ongoing requirements for social distancing and guided by our paramount priority of safeguarding the people of our university community, we determined that most courses this fall will have to rely on remote methods of instruction—delivered both in real-time and asynchronously."

What that does for the Scarlet Knights' participation in fall athletics remains to be seen. The university, in its statement, said when it comes to athletics, "Decisions regarding the upcoming athletic season will continue to be guided by state requirements and policies developed by the campuses’ respective athletic conferences."

The Big Ten has not announced any changes to its fall sports schedule.

Iowa's plan for the fall semester includes in-person classes until Thanksgiving break, with online classes for the rest of the semester.

Bolton's allegations

Penn State men's basketball coach Pat Chambers issued an apology on Monday after allegations that he made racial remarks toward former player Rasir Bolton, who is now at Iowa State.

Bolton said Chambers referenced "a noose around my neck" in January, 2019.

Chambers issued his own statement late Monday morning.

Sandy Barbour, vice-president for intercollegiate athletics at Penn State, released this statement.