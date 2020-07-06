HawkeyeMaven
Monday's Notebook: Rutgers Moves To Online Classes For Fall

John Bohnenkamp

Rutgers University announced on Monday that its fall semester will consist of a majority of "remotely-delivered" courses along with limited in-person classes.

Rutgers said in its statement:

"This decision was not made easily or hastily. We have had extensive consultation with our public health experts, faculty, deans, provosts, and chancellors over the past several months. We have wanted very fervently to be able to resume some version of a normal semester. But given the continued increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, the near-term outlook for the public health crisis in our state, and the uncertainty about the course of the pandemic, we had to make a different decision. Because of the ongoing requirements for social distancing and guided by our paramount priority of safeguarding the people of our university community, we determined that most courses this fall will have to rely on remote methods of instruction—delivered both in real-time and asynchronously."

What that does for the Scarlet Knights' participation in fall athletics remains to be seen. The university, in its statement, said when it comes to athletics, "Decisions regarding the upcoming athletic season will continue to be guided by state requirements and policies developed by the campuses’ respective athletic conferences."

The Big Ten has not announced any changes to its fall sports schedule.

Iowa's plan for the fall semester includes in-person classes until Thanksgiving break, with online classes for the rest of the semester.

Bolton's allegations

Penn State men's basketball coach Pat Chambers issued an apology on Monday after allegations that he made racial remarks toward former player Rasir Bolton, who is now at Iowa State.

Bolton said Chambers referenced "a noose around my neck" in January, 2019.

Chambers issued his own statement late Monday morning.

Sandy Barbour, vice-president for intercollegiate athletics at Penn State, released this statement.

Football

Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Jeffrey Bowie

A look at the defensive end from West Branch.

John Bohnenkamp

Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Griffin Liddle

A look at the defensive tackle from Bettendorf.

John Bohnenkamp

Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Brody Brecht

A look at the wide receiver from Ankeny.

John Bohnenkamp

Ferentz: Wear A Mask

Iowa football coach records PSA to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes Still In Top 10 In NBC Sports' Preseason Top 25

Iowa comes in at No. 8 with the expectation of Garza's return.

John Bohnenkamp

Epenesa Also A Second-Team All-Decade Choice

Defensive end joins seven other Hawkeyes on BTN teams for 2010-19.

John Bohnenkamp

Minority Athlete Coalition Wants To Educate Programs

Felicia Goodson, mother of Iowa running back Tyler Goodson, hopes to build an inclusive culture.

Pete Ruden

Duncan Named Big Ten's Top Kicker For The Decade

Iowa senior honored by BTN.

John Bohnenkamp

Enjoy The Weekend, Then Get Ready For July

After the holiday, prepare for a month that likely will give you an idea how the college football season will look.

John Bohnenkamp

Green Talks About His Role With Former Hawkeyes

The man representing Akrum Wadley and other ex-Iowa players appeared on Quad Cities radio show on Wednesday.

Adam Hensley

