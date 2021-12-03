Odds & Trends: B1G Championship Game

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa and Michigan meet up Saturday (7 p.m. CT, FOX) in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship...just like everyone predicted.

Well, not really.

Wisconsin was favored to win the West Division. Ohio State was expected to take the East.

That's why they play the games.

The Wolverines are making their first-ever title game appearance. The Hawkeyes' lone appearance came in 2015, a crushing, last-minute loss to Michigan State.

Each team is seeking its first conference crown since tying for the top spot in '04. Michigan's last outright championship came a year earlier. Iowa last had it to itself in 1985.

Here's a closer look at the championship game from a gambling perspective:

Point Spreads: The game opened with Michigan a 10.5-point favorite on Sunday at Vegas Insider (VI). The number sat at Iowa +11.0 as of Thursday morning, according to the VI consensus.

Circa, Caesars, Points Bet and Super Book all showed the game as Michigan -11.0 as of Thursday morning, while BetMGM and Draft Kings offered the Hawkeyes at +10.5, while Fan Duel came him as the lowest book with the Wolverines -9.5.

If you're shopping locally, Elite Sportsbook in Riverside, Iowa, had it at Iowa +11.0.

Money Lines: The VI consensus opened with Iowa +350 and Michigan -440. Iowa's number moved to +340 as of Thursday morning with Michigan at -450. Caesars was the high on the Hawkeyes at +370 with Fan Duel and Points Bet the lowest on the Hawkeyes at +330. Circa is the low on the Wolverines (-435), and Draft Kings the high (-490).

Locally, Elite showed Iowa at +340 and Michigan at -420.

Over/Under: Also referred to as "the total", this number represents the amount of combined points scored by the two teams. As of Thursday morning, VI consensus puts it at 43.5, down from a 44.0 open on Sunday. Points Bet was at 44.0, while the rest of the books in the consensus showed it at 43.5.

Locally, Elite had it at 43.5.

Public Percentages Wagered: Books track the percentages of bets placed on each team in a given game.

As of Thursday morning, 54 percent of the wagers were made on the Wolverines, according to ActionNetwork.com, which showed the point spread as Iowa +10.5.

These percentages often shift as the game draws closer. The "sharps" (professional gamblers) frequently come in late with their bets.

Michigan Trends

-Wolverines are 4-0 Against The Spread (ATS) in their last 4 games overall

-Michigan is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games following a straight up win.

-Wolverines are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games following a ATS win.

-Michigan 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games as a favorite.

-Wolverines are 2-6 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.

-Over is 5-0 in Michigan's last 5 neutral site games as a favorite.

-Over is 5-1 in Wolverines last 6 neutral site games.

Iowa Trends

-Hawkeyes are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games as an underdog.

-Iowa is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games following a straight up win.

-Hawkeyes are 5-2-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.

-Over is 5-1 in Iowa's last 6 games following a straight up win.

-Under is 4-1 in Hawkeyes last 5 games as an underdog.

-Over is 4-1 in Hawkeyes last 5 neutral site games.

-Over is 5-2 in Wolverines last 7 neutral site games as an underdog.

Matchup Trends

-Underdog is 9-4 ATS in their last 13 meetings.

-Home team is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 meetings.

-Under is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings in Iowa.

-Under is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings.

