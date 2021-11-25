Odds & Trends: Holiday Week Heroes Game

IOWA CITY, Iowa - They tried killing the Black Friday Heroes Game. Much like Kenny from South Park, the attempt proved futile.

Iowa and Nebraska meet once again on the day after Thanksgiving this year for the 12th season in a row. It makes the world seem right.

The Hawkeyes (9-2 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) travel to Lincoln this time around. They still have hopes of winning the Big Ten West. The Huskers (3-8, 1-7) once again are playing out the string.

Here's a closer look at this year's matchup from a gambling perspective:

Point Spreads: The game opened as a pick'em on Sunday before Nebraska rose to a 3.5-point favorite the following morning at Vegas Insider (VI). After the Huskers announced starting quarterback Adrian Martinez would be out for the game, Iowa turned up as a 1.5-point favorite by Wednesday morning, according to the VI consensus.

Circa showed the game as a pick'em Wednesday morning, while BetMGM, Caesars, Draft Kings and Points Bet all had Iowa -1.5. Fan Duel offered the Huskers at -.5, while Super Book posted it at the Hawkeyes -1.0.

If you're shopping locally, Elite Sportsbook in Riverside, Iowa, had it at Iowa -1.5.

Money Lines: The VI consensus opened with Iowa +140 and Nebraska -160. Iowa's number moved to -125 as of Wednesday morning with Nebraska at +105. Draft Kings was the high on the Hawkeyes at -135 with Circa the lowest on the Hawkeyes at -110. Circa is the low on the Huskers (-110), and Draft Kings the high (+110).

Locally, Elite showed Iowa at -120 and Nebraska at Even.

Over/Under: Also referred to as "the total", this number represents the amount of combined points scored by the two teams. As of Wednesday morning, VI consensus puts it at 41.5, down from a 46.5 open on Sunday. BetMGM, Draft Kings and Points Bet were at 41.0, while Caesars, Circa, Fan Duel and Super Book showed 41.5.

Locally, Elite had it at 41.0.

Public Percentages Wagered: Books track the percentages of bets placed on each team in a given game.

As of Wednesday morning, 77 percent of the wagers were made on the Hawkeyes, according to ActionNetwork.com, which showed the point spread as Nebraska +1.5.

These percentages often shift as the game draws closer. The "sharps" (professional gamblers) frequently come in late with their bets.

Nebraska Trends

-Cornhuskers are 4-0 Against The Spread (ATS) in their last 4 Friday games.

-Nebraska is 6-1-1 ATS in its last 8 games as an underdog.

-Cornhuskers are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games as a home underdog.

-Nebraska is 3-1-1 ATS in its last 5 games following a ATS win.

-Cornhuskers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.

-Under is 8-2 in Nebraska's last 10 games as an underdog.

-Under is 5-2 in Cornhuskers last 7 games following a ATS win.

Iowa Trends

-Hawkeyes are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games after accumulating less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.

-Iowa is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.

-Hawkeyes are 21-7 ATS in their last 28 games as a road favorite.

-Iowa is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 road games.

-Hawkeyes are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

-Over is 4-1 in Iowa's last 5 games following a straight up win.

-Over is 7-2 in Hawkeyes' last 9 Friday games.

Matchup Trends

-Road team is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 meetings.

-Over is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings.