Odds & Trends: Iowa vs. Nevada

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa wraps up the non-conference portion of its schedule Saturday night when it plays host to Nevada at Kinnick Stadium. It's the first between the Hawkeyes and this Mountain West Conference opponent.

Iowa comes into the game at 1-1 after falling to rival Iowa State, 10-7, last week at home. It defeated South Dakota State, 7-3, in Week 1 and has failed to cover its first two games, being the favorite in both.

Nevada fell to Incarnate Word of the FCS, 55-41, at home last week. It defeated New Mexico State and Texas State before that. The Wolf Pack has gone 2-1 against the spread this season.

Let's take a look at the matchup from a gambling perspective in our weekly Odds & Trends piece:

Point Spreads: Iowa opened up as a 20.5-point favorite at Vegas Insider. The VI consensus showed it at the Wolf Pack +23.0 Thursday night. Several books had it posted at 23.5 and none of them were under 23.0.

Money Lines: The VI consensus opened with Iowa at -2500 and it remained there as of Thursday night. It opened with Nevada at +1250, a number that fell to +1100 Thursday night.

Over/Under: Also referred to as "the total", this number represents the amount of combined points scored by the two teams.

As of Thursday night, VI consensus puts it at 39.0, right where it opened. All of the books in the VI consensus showed it at 39.0.

Public Percentages Wagered: Books track the percentages of bets placed on each team in a given game.

As of Thursday night, 64 percent of the bets placed on the game were on Nevada, according to the Action Network.

These percentages often shift as the game draws closer. The "sharps" (professional gamblers) frequently come in late with their bets.

Nevada Trends

-Nevada is 5-0 Against The Spread in its last 5 road games.

-Wolf Pack are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 vs. Big Ten.

-Wolf Pack are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games following a double-digit loss at home.

-Nevada is 5-12 ATS in its last 17 games in September.

-Wolf Pack are 16-5-1 ATS in their last 22 games following a ATS loss.

-Over is 6-0 in Nevada's last 6 games following a straight up loss.

-Over is 6-1 in Wolf Pack last 7 non-conference games.

Iowa Trends

-Iowa is 0-3-1 ATS in its last 4 games overall.

-Hawkeyes are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 non-conference games.

-Iowa is 0-4 ATS in its last 4 home games.

-Hawkeyes are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.

-Iowa is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games after accumulating less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.

-Under is 6-0 in Hawkeyes' last 6 non-conference games.

-Under is 7-1 in Iowa's last 8 games following a straight up loss.

Matchup Trends

-First Meeting