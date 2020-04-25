Broncos Take Ojemudia In Third Round

The Denver Broncos and the Iowa football program have had an NFL Draft relationship over the last three years.

Former Hawkeye cornerback Michael Ojemudia was drafted by the Broncos in Friday's third round of the draft. He was the 77th overall selection.

He'll join former Iowa teammates Josey Jewell, taken in the fourth round in 2018, and tight end Noah Fant, a first-round pick last season, on the Denver roster.

Ojemudia was the third Hawkeye taken in this year's draft. Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was selected in the first round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and defensive end A.J. Epenesa was taken in the second round earlier Friday by the Buffalo Bills.

It's the fourth consecutive year an Iowa defensive back has gone in the draft. Desmond King was a fifth-rounder in 2017, Josh Jackson went in the second round of the 2018 draft, and Amani Hooker was chosen in the fourth round last season.

Ojemudia was a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the conference's media and the Associated Press last season, and was a third-team selection by the coaches.

Ojemudia had 52 tackles last season, including 41 solos. He had three interceptions, nine pass break-ups and recovered one fumble. He opened the season with interceptions against Miami (Ohio) and Rutgers.

Ojemudia started 12 games, missing one because of an injury, last season. He started 13 games as a junior in 2018, when he had three interceptions.

Ojemudia was ranked the 124th prospect overall by Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson. He was ranked the 199th prospect overall by ESPN's Scouts Inc.