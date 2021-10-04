Spencer Petras named to O’Brien Award Great 8

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa junior quarterback Spencer Petras has been named to the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 for his play in Iowa’s 51-14 win at Maryland Friday evening. The award is the first for Petras, who is now on the midseason Watch List for the 2021 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. The winner of the national Quarterback of the Week will be announced Tuesday.

With their fifth straight win to open the season and 11th straight victory overall, Petras and the Hawkeyes moved to No. 3 in the national rankings following their win at Maryland.

Petras (6-foot-5, 233-pounds) led the Iowa offense to points on eight straight possessions as the Hawkeyes took advantage of six pass interceptions and seven turnovers overall. Petras completed 21-30 pass attempts for 259 yards and three touchdowns. His scoring strikes covered 8, 7, and 67-yards, which is the longest completion of his career.

Petras also scored two touchdowns, each time scoring from the one-yard line. He is the first Iowa quarterback to throw and rush for multiple touchdowns in a game since Brad Banks against Minnesota in 2002.

Petras, a native of San Rafael, California, has completed 85-137 pass attempts for 943 yards through five games, with seven touchdowns and just one interception. He also has three rushing touchdowns.

Petras and the Hawkeyes return home Saturday to host No. 4 Penn State (3 p.m. CT, FOX) on Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium.