Petras' Inexperience Shows In Rankings

Spencer Petras, expected to be Iowa's starting quarterback this season, is still an unknown to outsiders.

Petras, who was the backup behind three-year starter Nate Stanley last season, threw just 10 passes last season, working the final minutes of three games.

Which is why many are taking a wait-and-see approach to Petras.

Rivals.com writer Mike Farrell ranked Petras at No. 12 among the 14 Big Ten quarterbacks on his preseason list.

Farrell wrote:

Replacing Nathan Stanley won’t be easy and Petras has only 11 passing attempts on his resume.

Earlier this month, ESPN.com ranked Petras among its "wild cards" in ranking all of the quarterbacks in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Of Petras, ESPN said:

"It's doubtful Iowa is going to turn into a run 'n' shoot offense overnight, but Petras could be the Hawkeyes' best legit passing threat in years. Still, he has had only a few chances to show his talents on game day, so his transition into the starting role is a big question."

Petras hasn't seen any game action since Iowa's win over Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 28, when he completed 3-of-4 passes for 17 yards and scored the first touchdown of his career on a 1-yard dive.

Petras played in three September wins for the Hawkeyes. He did not attempt a pass in the season opener against Miami (Ohio). He was 2-of-6 passing for eight yards in the Sept. 7 win over Rutgers in the Hawkeyes' Big Ten opener.

Petras played in two games in the 2018 season, with just one pass attempt.

Petras and fellow returning quarterback Alex Padilla were named to Iowa's Leadership Group last week.