Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Illinois State
IOWA CITY, Iowa - No. 25 Iowa kicks off its season Saturday, the 26th campaign with Kirk Ferentz as head coach. Only, he won't be there because he's suspended. That's one of several interesting storylines as it pertains to the matchup with Illinois State at Kinnick Stadium.
Seth Wallace Audition
Ferentz and first-year receivers coach Jon Budmayr will be away from the team on game day due to a self-imposed suspension resulting from a recruiting violation. It's the first time the Hawkeyes have been led by anyone not named Kirk Ferentz or Hayden Fry since November of 1978.
That guy will be Seth Wallace, who was named assistant head coach this past offseason. The Grinnell High and Coe College alum began coaching Iowa's linebackers in 2016.
It could be considered an audition, of sorts, for Iowa and Wallace. Ferentz, who turns 70 next year, sees Wallace as head coaching material and might even recommend him as his replacement. And Wallace adds Saturday's experience to his resume for any future employer.
Spooky FCS Stories
Frightening Tales of Iowa facing FCS opponents were told at the football facility throughout the week. North Dakota State owns a win at Kinnick Stadium, and South Dakota State and Northern Iowa almost pulled off upsets.
Leaning on prior pitfalls serves to tamp down overconfidence, especially for the inexperienced team members. And there are FCS programs in this region of the country capable of hanging with sleepy power-conference opponents.
Hawkeye DL Deontae Craig referenced the 7-3 victory against South Dakota State in the '22 season-opener earlier this week. He experienced that one.
The veteran student-athletes will keep reminding the locker room that the Hawkeyes must improve no matter who they're playing. Illinois State does not appear to be on the same level as the FCS squads that haunt Kinnick but also should not be overlooked.
The Redbirds are coming off a 6-5 season with an offense that ranked 12th in the FCS. They have 10 transfer-portal additions, eight of which arrived from the FBS.
There could be a feeling-out period early on Saturday, but the home team should wear down ISU with depth and physicality. If that doesn't happen, worry, but don't panic. It's early.
McNamara & Sullivan
It's not a law firm specializing in injury cases. Iowa's top two quarterbacks are tasked with reviving a dormant Iowa offense, however.
Cade McNamara emerged from a tight camp competition with Brenden Sullivan this month and is expected to start against the Redbirds. The coaches saw the sixth-year senior as the team's best path to victory.
What we don't have a great handle on is how close the competition was, is now and might be moving forward. That judgment begins when the curtain to the public is lifted on Saturday.
McNamara and the offense clicking from the jump and throughout the game would be the ideal scenario. Odds of that happening seem long considering there's a new coordinator in Tim Lester and the quarterback is coming back from his second knee surgery in as many years.
More likely there will be bumps. We'll see if they're accompanied by boos. Most importantly, victory is achieved.
It's going to take some massaging of this offense in getting it up to speed after undergoing a much-needed overhaul. How the process is handled will be a key factor in the ultimate outcome.
IMPORTANT STUFF
Time, Day, TV: 11 am CT, Saturday, BTN
Online/App: foxsports.com/FOX
Announcers: Mark Followill, PBP; Anthony Herron, Analyst; Melanie Ricks, sideline.
Point Spread/Total: Iowa -22.5/40.5
If You're Going: Kinnick Stadium Game Day Info/Guidelines
Opponent Fun Fact: Interesting connection between the school and the Civil War
Illinois State Alumni: Richard Roeper; Adam Kinzinger; Gary Cole; Laurie Metcalf.
Bottom Line: If the Hawkeyes hope to achieve their lofty goals in 2024, they should win this ballgame comfortably. They don't necessarily have to look like world beaters, but a positive performance with signs of life on offense would be a welcomed result.
Prediction: Iowa 31, Illinois St. 9