October 4, 2021
Quavon Matthews in Transer Portal

Iowa Freshman Receiver Looking for a New Home
Iowa receiver Quavon Matthews takes part in a drill during practice on April 17, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Iowa Freshman Receiver Looking for a New Home

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa freshman receiver Quavon Matthews confirmed with HawkeyeNation.com Monday morning that he was in the NCAA transfer portal. The news had been reported by Rivals earlier in the day. 

Matthews (5-11, 180) did not see action during his season and a half in Iowa City. True freshmen receivers Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce IV jumped him on the depth chart this fall. 

Rivals ranked Matthews as a three-star prospect coming out of Largo (FL) High in the 2020 recruiting class. He also reported scholarship offers from North Carolina and Southern Mississippi. 

Largo receiver, Calvin Lockett, left the Hawkeye program last November after two and a half years in it. Another player from the prep program coached by former Iowa defensive back Marcus Paschal, Keylen Gulley, never made it to campus after verbally committing to Iowa in '20 cycle. 

Gulley spent last season at Hutchinson (KS) Community College. He transferred to Coffeyville (KS) Community College for this campaign. 

Lockett transferred to Delta State in Cleveland, MS. He's caught three passes for 27 yards on three games this season. 

