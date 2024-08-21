Ranking Iowa Football By Position
IOWA CITY, Iowa - Ranking the Iowa Football team's position groups is an interesting exercise. Just know it's not one that yields much insight into what will be the final result.
Like, if you knew how bad Iowa quarterback play would be before last season, no way you predict 10 wins. That success certainly defied the odds but also served as an example of how two great phases can compensate for an awful one in complementary football.
Tiering the ranks does provide a clearer picture on the preseason outlook. Let's give it a go using that structure:
TIER 1
1. Linebacker
Last offseason, Iowa invested in its roster through the transfer portal. This offseason was about retention. That's best illustrated on the second level of the defense. Back are All-American middle man Jay Higgins, a fifth-year senior, and sixth-year outside guy, Nick Jackson, an All-Big Ten performer. Sixth-year senior LEO Kyler Fisher makes the Hawkeyes stout when they go 4-3.
If there's a concern here, it's inexperience behind the starters. That said, upperclassmen like Jaxon Rexroth, Jaden Harrell and Karson Sharar have been working and waiting their turn. A heralded true freshmen class also could be a factor in creating quality depth and developing for the future.
2. Tight End
It's TE U for a reason. Barring injury, this position will reside in Tier 1 of the team's positional rankings.
Luke Lachey will compete for All-American honors if Iowa's offense takes a step forward. The attention he receives from opponents will impact that. No. 2 TE Addison Ostrenga has breakout candidate written all over him.
Behind the top two guys, Johnny Pascuzzi is a reliable veteran that thrives in the blocking game but also can ding defenses as a pass catcher. Zach Ortwerth burned his redshirt as a true freshman last season, and Gavin Hoffman and Michael Burt are talented newcomers.
3. Running Back
Yes, that's two offensive positions in the top tier. It's deserved. Now, can the other positions on that side of the ball perform well enough so as not to sink the ship for new coordinator Tim Lester?
A strong case can be made that RB is the team's top position. Leshon Williams is one of the more underrated players on the squad, and Kaleb Johnson has NFL ability. Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson would get a lot more run at programs less deep at the spot.
The dynamic Terrell Washington Jr. is working at receiver and running back. True freshmen Xavier Williams and Brevin Doll are thunder and lightning with high upside
TIER 2
4. Defensive Back
The secondary has an argument to be in Tier 1. It likely will be there by season's end but there's enough question in unproven depth at cornerback to push it here.
Cash/Safety Sebastian Castro might be the best NFL prospect on the defense. His unique ability to lock up in coverage and lower the boom against the run is special.
Free safety Quinn Schulte is as important as anybody on the defense, and Xavier Nwankpa will break out this fall. Jermari Harris can lock down one corner, and opposite him and in sub-packages, it will be up to the trio of TJ Hall, Deshaun Lee and John Nestor to grow up fast.
5. Specialists
If the Hawkeyes are to reach their potential in '24, these dudes probably will end up in the top tier. When you play in the margins, quality legs are necessary.
Kicker Drew Stevens looked great at Kids Day practice this month. If he can put behind him his inconsistent '23 performance, the true junior may be an All-American.
Rhys Dakin has been tasked with replacing legendary punter Tory Taylor, a Chicago Bears rookie. Like Stevens, he shined at Kids Day and looked the part at April's open spring practice, too. The final hurdle will be consistent performance on game day.
Long-snapper Luke Elkin just needs to continue seeing to it that only the most diehard Hawkeye fans know his name.
6. Defensive Line
The boys up front lost starters Logan Lee and Joe Evans to the NFL. It opened up opportunities for others to lift the D-Line to Tier 1.
Starting tackles Yahya Black and Aaron Graves have a chance to be one of the better duos of the Kirk Ferentz era. DE Deontae Craig provides pressure and holds the edge well. Those three are All-Big Ten caliber.
The D-Line will need Ethan Hurkett, Max Llewellyn, Brian Allen, Kenneth Merrieweather and others to help generate a pass rush. Jeremiah Pittman, Jeff Bowie, Luke Gafney and Will Hubert are competing to back up Black and Graves.
7. Offensive Line
The seven most experienced offensive linemen have combined for 153 career starts. Left tackle Mason Richman (39) and right guard Connor Colby (37) lead the way. Center Logan Jones (26) is next.
Despite being a seasoned group a year ago, the O-Line was one of the most disappointing aspects of '23. That view was based on expectations, which have since grown.
Swingman Nick DeJong has 24 starts under his belt, and starting right tackle Gennings Dunker opened all 14 contests a year ago. In '22, Beau Stephens started in 10 games at left guard, where he began camp atop the two-deep. Tyler Elsbury can capably hold down the three interior spots.
TIER 3
8. Quarterback
Oh boy, not the gentlemen you want in the lowest tier. That's the situation as it stands now, however.
The projected starter, Cade McNamara, is coming off his second consecutive season-ending knee surgery. To say he looked rusty at Kids Day wouldn't fully describe the struggles.
Backup Brendan Sullivan, who arrived this summer from Northwestern, outplayed McNamara at the open practice. It was relative.
Third-teamer Marco Lainez is a work in progress as a redshirt freshman. His scrambling ability stands out, but he requires more development as a passer.
If McNamara or Sullivan emerges to earn all-conference laurels, the Hawkeyes will be in the College Football Playoff. The odds of that happening aren't good.
More likely, Iowa will be among the nation's Top 12 this season if somebody manages an average offense. That would be an enormous step forward.
9. Wide Receiver
This position has become the sorest of spots here during a time when receivers are impacting the game like never before. WR coach Kelton Copeland was replaced by the inexperienced Jon Budmayr during the offseason in hopes of brighter days.
It's hard to muster up much excitement given the circumstances. There could be light at the end of the tunnel, however.
Kaleb Brown has star potential, Seth Anderson should be a steady contributor and Kaden Wetjen stresses defenses with speed that can be utilized multiple ways.
Redshirt freshman Jarriett Buie has turned heads within the program this offseason. Northwestern transfer Jacob Gill appeared comfortable at Kids Day, and true freshman Reece Vander Zee is one to watch.