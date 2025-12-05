Homegrown 2026 Recruit Announces Iowa Signing

In a late recruiting coup, the Iowa Hawkeyes have kept another talented local prospect home. Ethan Headings, the defensive back and wide receiver from Iowa City, announced he has flipped his commitment from the University of North Dakota to the University of Iowa.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound athlete had been committed to the Fighting Hawks since April 2025 but reopened his recruitment following a late push from the Iowa coaching staff. Headings made his decision public via X.

“Staying home.🐤” Headings wrote.

His high school teammates, linebacker Julian Manson and offensive lineman Colin Whitters, are already committed to Iowa's 2026 class. Headings also had offers from Northern Iowa, Western Illinois, Army, and Air Force.

Headings leaves Iowa City West as one of the most productive playmakers. In his senior season, he led Class 5A with 1,202 receiving yards on 56 receptions and 13 touchdowns, earning himself First Team All-State honors.

Defensively, Headings was a three-year starter who brought a physical presence to the secondary. As a junior, he recorded 58 tackles, three tackles for loss, and an interception.

What Ethan Headings Brings to Iowa?

He is an ideal candidate for Iowa’s "Cash" position. He is a hybrid linebacker/safety role player who can handle both coverage instincts and run-stopping power. At nearly 200 pounds, he possesses the ball skills to punish quarterbacks for mistakes and the frame to match up physically with tight ends.

Headings has the hands and body control to excel in coverage, while his tackle production proves he won't shy away from contact. His athleticism makes him a great candidate for special teams contributions.

Iowa's 2026 Recruiting Class

The Iowa Hawkeyes' 2026 recruiting class is ranked #22 nationally and #8 in the Big Ten. Over 22 athletes have already signed their letter of intent with the program. A major recruiting win came at quarterback with the flip of four-star dual-threat Tradon Bessinger from Boise State.

Headings joins an incredible 2026 recruiting class that is shaping up to be one of the program's strongest in years. The program has already secured a dominant offensive line haul, featuring four-star prospects Carson Nielsen, Hudson Parliament, and Gene Riordan.

The addition of Headings strengthens a defensive group that already includes four-star defensive back Marcello Vitti from Michigan and Omaha North cornerback Darion Jones. The class also features four-star tight end Luke Brewer, who reclassified from the 2027 class to join the Hawkeyes early.

Kirk Ferentz and Co. closed strong with major flips alongside Heathings, including defensive lineman Jack Janda from Wisconsin and wide receiver Xavier Stinson from UCLA. Iowa would look to add a running back and a pure edge rusher in the transfer portal.

