Reaction to Giants Drafting Dane Belton

Iowa safety Dane Belton was considered a high-value mid-round pick when he was selected by the New York Giants in Saturday’s fourth round of the NFL draft.

Belton was selected with the 114th pick.

Belton was the 17th defensive back selected in the Kirk Ferentz era. He started all 14 games last season, playing strong safety as well as Iowa’s “cash” hybrid safety-linebacker position.

Belton led the Hawkeyes with five interceptions last season, and had 46 tackles. Belton was a first-team All-Big Ten pick.

Belton knows what he brings to the Giants.

"First off, they are getting a competitor, a guy who loves the game who is going to come in ready to work and does whatever it takes," Belton said. "Two, a guy who loves to study the game and try to continue to improve myself. I feel like I pride myself on creating takeaways and understanding how offenses attack and just trying to get in the passing lanes and doing what the defense needs to do. So just a person coming in ready to work."

The New York media gave Belton high marks.

“The 6-foot, 205-pound Hawkeyes safety was first-team All-Big Ten in his third and final college season, with 46 tackles, 12 passes defended, five interceptions and three tackles for loss,” wrote Don Leonard of the New York Daily News. “Ran a 4.43 40-yard dash. Sounds like a versatile player that Don ‘Wink’ Martindale can use in various ways.”

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post graded the Belton selection as a “B-”.

“The Giants waited too long to address safety considering there were only two (Xavier McKinney, Julian Love) on the roster,” Dunleavy wrote. “Belton lined up as a hybrid outside linebacker/safety and earned his way onto First-Team All-Big Ten, but his 4.43-second 40-yard dash pushed him up draft boards. Five interceptions last season was nice, but he needs to be better against the run to play in the box.”

Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com gave the Belton selection a grade of C.

“Belton spent much of his career with the Hawkeyes lining up as a hybrid strong safety and outside linebacker,” Stapleton wrote. “He was a First Team All-Big Ten performer in 2021 and was one of only seven Power 5 players with at least five interceptions last season. The closer to the line of scrimmage, the more comfortable and impactful he can be, although he had good coverage grades from Pro Football Focus. He tested off the charts, running a 4.43, so he's another player that Wink could move around.”

NFL.com projects Belton as a special-teams player in his first season. The site’s analysis”

“Belton's college production is impressive and he offers the versatility to cover in the slot or in the deep half. While he doesn't have extensive special teams experience, that is likely where he'll need to impress to see the field early on.”

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. gave the Giants a grade of ‘B’ for the draft.

“Cornerback Cordale Flott (81) has a slender frame, but his traits make him a potential starter,” Kiper wrote. “Safety Dane Belton (114) might max out as a special teams standout, while linebacker Darrian Beavers (182) is good against the run but struggles in coverage.”

Sports Illustrated gave the Giants’ draft class an A- grade.