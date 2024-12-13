REPORT: Iowa Hawkeyes Land Commitment from Auburn QB
The Iowa Hawkeyes were searching for a quarterback in the NCAA transfer portal. Now, they have officially found one.
According to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Iowa has landed a commitment from Auburn Tigers' quarterback Hank Brown.
He will have three years of eligibility for the Hawkeyes.
Brown was widely expected to land with Iowa. He was a clear-cut favorite to be the priority in the transfer portal for the Hawkeyes and they were able to get the job done.
At this point in time, Brown looks to have a very good shot at winning the starting job next season.
Brendan Sullivan and Jackson Stratton will be back in 2025, but Brown is a much more talented option. He has big-time arm potential and some valuable experience.
During the 2024 college football season with Auburn, Brown ended up completing 62.8 percent of his pass attempts for 403 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. In very limited time back in 2023, he completed seven of his nine attempts for 132 yards.
Originally a three-star quarterback prospect out of Nashville, Tennessee, Brown will be looking to live up to his potential with the Hawkeyes. In order to get the most out of their new quarterback, Iowa needs to now focus on bringing in talent at wide receiver.
Kirk Ferentz has picked up a huge win with Brown. The young signal caller has truly elite potential if the Hawkeyes can develop him and help him reach his ceiling.
This is a very big reason for Iowa fans to get excited. Brown is a very entertaining quarterback and his arm brings a lot of potential for the future.
Add in the fact that he could end up being the Hawkeyes' quarterback for the next three years and bring some stability to a program that badly needs it and the move looks even better.