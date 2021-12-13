Riley Moss Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Riley Moss still was considering his future when he spoke with reporters last month. Iowa's all-American cornerback was weighing a return to college for a super senior season or moving on NFL Draft preparations.

We found out Monday that he chose the latter.

Moss (6-1, 194) earned third-team All-American honors on the Associated Press team that was announced Monday after being named second-team All-America by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). He is the fifth Hawkeye to be named the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from league coaches and media.

The Ankeny, Iowa, native ranks 11th in the country and third in the Big Ten with four interceptions. Moss had two interceptions returns for touchdowns in Iowa’s opening win over Indiana. He is tied for 11th in career interceptions (10-239-3 TDs), is one of three players in program history with three interception returns for touchdowns and ranks second in career interception return yards.