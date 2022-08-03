Riley Moss, Jack Campbell on Bednarik Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell and senior defensive back Riley Moss have been named to the 2022 Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, which is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football by the Maxwell Football Club.

Daviyon Nixon is Iowa’s most recent semifinalist for the Bednarik Award in 2020. The Hawkeyes have had seven semifinalists for the award since 2005. They include Nixon, Josh Jackson (2017), Josey Jewell (2017), Desmond King (2016), Adrian Clayborn (2010), Pat Angerer (2009) and Chad Greenway (2005).

Campbell (6-5, 246 pounds) was a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and Phil Steele in 2021. In addition, he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and was second in the Big Ten with 143 tackles – the fifth-most ever in a single season at Iowa. He earned Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors following a career-best performance with 18 tackles in Iowa’s 24-14 win over Colorado State. A native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Campbell was the recipient of Iowa’s Roy Carver Most Valuable Player (Defense) award last season and served as a permanent team captain.

Campbell has also been named to the Athlon Sports 2022 preseason All-Big Ten First Team, as well as earning preseason first-team All-America accolades by Phil Steele, Athlon Sports, and Sporting News. He has been named to the Butkus Award watch list and the and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.

Moss (6-1, 193 pounds) was a first-team All-America selection by Sporting News a season ago and was voted the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year. Additionally, Moss was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by both league coaches and media. The Ankeny, Iowa, native was a recipient of Iowa’s Team Hustle Award and is second all-time at Iowa in career interception return yards (239). Moss is one of three players in program history with three interception return touchdowns.

Moss has been named to the Athlon Sports 2022 preseason All-Big Ten First Team. He was selected to both the Athlon Sports and Phil Steele’s preseason All-America First Teams. He has been named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award watch list and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.