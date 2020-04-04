Saturday's Clicks: The Best Plays To Time Washing Your Hands

So, in this time of social distancing over concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus, many Twitter accounts have come up with the ways to help explain some of the necessities for this time.

The Twitter account for Iowa's football program has found some of the top plays over recent years to help you time how long to wash your hands.

Like Tevaun Smith's touchdown reception in the 2015 Big Ten championship game.

And there have been others.

It's a creative way to keep fans engaged. Memories of the past are always good at this time.

More KOK

The latest instructional video from Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe:

More assistants

LeVar Woods talks about his social distancing routine.

National championship?

CBS' Tim Doyle picks Iowa to win the 2021 men's basketball national championship.

From around the nation

• Mississippi State coach Mike Leach is paying for a controversial tweet.

• Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde picks the best men's Final Four games of all-time.

• Mike Francesa doesn't like the attention: