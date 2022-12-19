Seth Anderson Recaps Iowa Football Visit

Around this time a year ago, Iowa Football received a commitment from highly-rated, in-state prospect Xavier Nwankpa. This weekend, the Hawkeyes were helped by the former Southeast Polk all-stater on the recruiting trail.

Nwankpa played host to transfer receiver Seth Anderson.

"We got along well. He was cool," Anderson told HN.

He also reported offers from Georgia Tech, Appalachian State, James Madison, Kent State, South Alabama, Eastern Michigan, Marshall, Georgia State, Middle Tennessee State, Miami (Ohio), Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Temple and others.

Iowa offered Anderson (6-0, 178) on Dec. 6. Head coach Kirk Ferentz and receivers coach Kelton Copeland visited him at his home in suburban Atlanta on Monday.

"I liked meeting the staff and touring the facilities," Anderson said when asked what he liked most about his Hawkeye stop.

As a freshman at Charleston Southern this fall, Anderson caught 42 passes for 628 Yards and seven touchdowns. He prepped at Suwanee (GA) North Gwinnett High, the alma mater of former Iowa running back Tyler Goodson.

Anderson also visited James Madison, Appalachian State and Georgia Tech this month. He hasn't formed a timeline for when he'll choose his next school.

"I don't want to rush any decisions. I will talk with family and pray over my future, but I know wherever I choose will be the right choice," he said.

Anderson's father, Willie "Flipper" Anderson, played receiver at UCLA and for 10 years in the NFL with the Rams, Broncos, Colts and Washington.