Spencer Petras Reflects on Manning Camp Experience

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Spencer Petras has done some traveling to learn what he needs to do to have a more consistent senior season as Iowa’s quarterback.

Petras, in what coach Kirk Ferentz has called an open competition with Alex Padilla for the starting job, went to the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana in late June, because if you want an education on what it takes to be a successful quarterback, it makes sense to listen to Archie and Payton and Eli Manning.

“Any time you can spend time with three Hall of Fame quarterbacks,” Petras said, “you’re going to pick up some stuff.”

It wasn’t so much about the physical aspect of playing the position. Petras threw under the watchful eyes of the camp instructors, but what he learned more came from his own eyes and ears.

Petras watched the movements and actions of Payton Manning — the intensity, he said, in how Manning approaches on-field instruction and off-field meetings.

“It was a lot of stuff I picked up, whether it was how to watch film better or preparation, things like that,” Petras said.

But it was also about getting to meet other quarterbacks — guys like him who know about what goes with being the starting quarterback of your team, the praise that goes with the win, the lightning rod for criticism that goes with the loss.

“Just being around other (college) quarterbacks was great,” Petras said. “I met a few guys from the Big Ten, I met some guys from across the country that go through some of the same stuff I do, which was really cool.”

Petras wants answers, whether it’s working with the Mannings, or with instruction from his personal coach, Tony Racioppi, or with building a new and better relationship with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, who is working with the quarterbacks for the first time in his career.

This summer has been about achieving harmony with his ability as a quarterback.

“Really, my goal is to be a balanced passer at all times,” Petras said. “When I do that, I love the results I have with my throws.”

Petras completed just 57.3% of his passes last season, with 10 touchdowns against nine interceptions. Those numbers must be better if Iowa’s offense is to achieve better efficiency.

Racioppi has been a constant voice for Petras, but the instruction is simple.

“Really the only thing I’ve worked on when I’m down there is consistency with my fundamentals, which I feel have improved,” Petras said.

There is the balance between what Petras has been taught and what Ferentz wants in his quarterbacks. That, too, has been a part of the learning curve of the summer.

The traveling for solutions is past now. Now it’s up to Petras to show what he can do on Iowa’s campus.

“The big thing, really, is doing my work when I’m here,” he said.

If anything, the summer was beneficial in showing Petras that as a quarterback, what he faces is what others see and here.

“It was great knowing that everyone is going through the same stuff,” he said. “It’s not just me. It was awesome. It was part of what made (the Manning academy) a special weekend. It was just that added bond — a brotherhood, if you will — being around guys like that.”