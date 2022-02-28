Skip to main content
Steven Stilianos Picks Iowa Football
Team(s)
Iowa Hawkeyes

Steven Stilianos Picks Iowa Football

Lafayette Graduate Transfer Tight End Coming to Hawkeyes
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Graduate Transfer Tight End Steven Stilianos

Lafayette Graduate Transfer Tight End Coming to Hawkeyes

Iowa had a need at tight end and addressed it in the transfer portal Monday when Lafayette graduate transfer Steven Stilianos announced his decision to join the Hawkeyes. 

Stilianos (6-5, 250) chose Iowa ahead of fellow finalists Rutgers and Virginia. He visited the Hawkeye earlier this month. 

The Virginia native is scheduled to complete his Engineering degree at Lafayette this spring and arrive in Iowa City after that. He would have two years of eligibility remaining with his COVID year. 

Stilianos was limited to four games in the fall. He caught 21 passes for 130 yards in those contests. He competed in three games during the '21 spring season, catching nine balls for 125 yards and four touchdowns. He twice earned first-team All-Patriot League honors. 

Read More

Steven Stilianos
Football

Steven Stilianos Picks Iowa Football

By Rob Howe
20 minutes ago
Caitlin Clark
Basketball

B1G Names Caitlin Clark Player of Week

By Iowa Sports Information
1 hour ago
Keegan Murray
Basketball

Keegan Murray Named B1G Player of Week

By Iowa Sports Information
1 hour ago
HELLER
Spring Sports

Iowa Baseball Drops 2 of 3 in Texas

By Iowa Sports Information
8 hours ago
Caitlin Clark
Basketball

Iowa Women Win B1G Title

By Iowa Sports Information
21 hours ago
Tony Perkins
Basketball

HN TV: Iowa Basketball Players 2-27-22

By Iowa Sports Information
23 hours ago
Fran McCaffery
Basketball

HN TV: Fran McCaffery 2-27-22

By Iowa Sports Information
23 hours ago
Connor McCaffery
Basketball

Senior Night Will Be Special For McCafferys

By John Bohnenkamp
Feb 27, 2022