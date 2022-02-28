Steven Stilianos Picks Iowa Football

Iowa had a need at tight end and addressed it in the transfer portal Monday when Lafayette graduate transfer Steven Stilianos announced his decision to join the Hawkeyes.

Stilianos (6-5, 250) chose Iowa ahead of fellow finalists Rutgers and Virginia. He visited the Hawkeye earlier this month.

The Virginia native is scheduled to complete his Engineering degree at Lafayette this spring and arrive in Iowa City after that. He would have two years of eligibility remaining with his COVID year.

Stilianos was limited to four games in the fall. He caught 21 passes for 130 yards in those contests. He competed in three games during the '21 spring season, catching nine balls for 125 yards and four touchdowns. He twice earned first-team All-Patriot League honors.