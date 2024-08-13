Swarm Teams Up with Crystal Clear
Iowa City, Iowa – The Swarm Collective and Crystal Clear Water Company embark on a unique partnership to launch the custom SWARM bottled water where proceeds from every case sold will be donated to The Swarm Collective.
“This is another unique opportunity to raise additional NIL funds for the Swarm Collective.” Brad Heinrichs, CEO of Iowa Swarm. “Swarm water was a highly requested product addition by our fan base, and we are excited to partner with another Iowa based company in support of Iowa student-athletes.”
The custom Swarm water is an electrolyte water, designed for optimal hydration for sports and life. It will be available on select store shelves in the Des Moines and Eastern Iowa area August 1st. If you do not see it in your regular retail store, please notify the store manager. SWARM Water can also be ordered direct depending on location and quantity, contact Crystal Clear Water for additional information.
“We are excited to partner with the Swarm Collective to offer SWARM Water. We believe that SWARM Water will be the ideal product to show support for Iowa athletes year-round.” Ryan Heiken with Crystal Clear Water. “Choosing SWARM Water over an alternative on the shelf should be an easy opportunity to support the Hawkeyes. After all…Hawks. Drink. SWARM.”
Crystal Clear Bottled Water Company is a locally owned, family business operating in Iowa since 1975. Explore their products and services at www.ccbw.com.
Support Swarm. Support Iowa. Support Community. The Swarm Collective, founded in 2022, is a 501c3 non-profit corporation that supports University of Iowa athletes by creating opportunities to build and enhance their personal brand while also serving charities and nonprofits in Iowa communities. Supporting Swarm helps provide support for our Iowa athletes in all 22 sports. SWARM works with multiple local nonprofits and provides engagement opportunities for student-athletes. SWARM members can make a monthly or one time donation to support these athletes and their community service. Connect with The Iowa Swarm Collective at iowaswarm.com and on Twitter (@IowaSwarm) and Instagram (@IowaSwarm).