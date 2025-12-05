Iowa WR Highlights All-B1G Honorable Mentions

After their strong offensive showing this season, eight Iowa Hawkeyes were named All-B1G offense. Only a few made first, second, or third team, but there were a few honorable mentions that are worth a shoutout.

One of those is wide receiver Jacob Gill who was the first Hawkeyes wideout since 2020 to get All-B1G honors. Quarterback Mark Gronowski certainly helped his case, but it was all Gill in that Michigan State game that helped propell the team to victory.

Honorable Mention - WR Jacob Gill

Jacob Gill is the first Iowa wide receiver to get All-Big Ten honors since Ihmir Smith-Marsette in 2019 and 2020. https://t.co/upMVZBzvyy — Mitch Fick (@MCFick) December 4, 2025

While offensive linemen dominated the Hawkeyes honors, it was a bit surprising to see Gill receive an honorable mention. The Big Ten Media voted him in as the senior put up 22 catches for 260 yards with a touchdown. Gill finished third on the team in receiving yards, but that didn't stop the media from acknowledging some of his insane catches this year.

Gill's career began at Northwestern before he came to Iowa last season. He arguably had a better 2024 than he did 2025, but no one in the program is going to argue him being honored as Gill has earned everything that came his way.

Honorable Mention - RB Kamari Moulton

"That's probably the hardest thing I'll ever have to deal with in my life."



Kamari Moulton's mother and grandmother passed away in a span of a little over a month when he was a junior in high school.



The Journey profiles the @HawkeyeFootball RB's story 👇



📍 @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/RTBdXp0Zt8 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 7, 2025

Unlike Gill, Moulton received his honorable mention from both the coaches and media. This nomination comes as no surprise after Moulton held down the Hawkeyes backfield. The sophomore running back led the way with a sizeable gap, 292 more rushing yards than Gronowski.

Moulton now has nine career rushing touchdowns after he put up a career best 783 yards on the season. He averaged five yards per carry, just a tick shy of his total last season. For what it's worth, he had 156 carries this year compared to 84 in 2024.

Honorable Mention - TE Hayden Large

"Since he's been here, the only thing he's been focusing on is improvement and just showing his work. Iowa's a place - if you show up and put your head down and work...you'll gain the respect of the guys in the locker room as well as the coaches." - Abdul Hodge on Hayden Large https://t.co/nH2JCr6XSs pic.twitter.com/bDHYlCFqO3 — Mitch Fick (@MCFick) November 12, 2025

For those who only look at the numbers, Large finished 10th on this team with 52 receiving yards. The 6'4'' 250-pound senior had more yards than he's had in his entire career up to this point, which says a lot.

Large was in the same category as Moulton as both the coaches and media gave him the honorable mention nod. Large's presence will certainly be missed, but the Hawkeyes are in good hands with Zach Ortwerth and DJ Vonnahme.

3rd Team/Honorable Mentions - OL Trevor Lauck and Kade Pieper

Iowa's offensive line held down the fort, and it was led by Logan Jones, Beau Stephens, and Gennings Dunker. Those three earned first team honors, though Jones was the only unanimous first team pick.

Stephens earned first and second team while Dunker earned first and third team. For Lauck and Pieper, they both were named third team and honorable mentions. The coaches voted Lauck third team, but it was the media who gave Pieper third team honors. Either way, five offensive lineman made this list which shows how incredible Iowa was in the trenches.

