Terry Roberts Excited to Be Back on Field

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The emotion that Terry Roberts shows on the field comes from the fact that he’s actually on the field.

The Iowa cornerback, a fifth-year senior, is finally a big part of the Hawkeyes’ defense.

So his emotion, of course, is going to come out.

“It’s been so long since I’ve been on the field,” Roberts said this week as Iowa prepares for Saturday’s game against Nevada at Kinnick Stadium. “This is a game I love. When I’m out there playing, it’s time to be me. Have fun out there. Show my emotions. Have fun with my brothers.”

Roberts missed the last seven games of last season with a bone bruise, so just getting a chance to start this season has been big for him.

And it’s shown in his play. Roberts has 10 tackles in Iowa’s first two games. He has two pass breakups to go with the interception that he had in last Saturday’s game against Iowa State.

Roberts, who has been such a vital part of Iowa’s special teams in his career, is now a crucial part of Iowa’s secondary.

“I think what he did starting with game one, he really made his presence felt, first of all, on special teams, which we missed that because he's a very dynamic special teams player, and then on top of it, he's really played corner well and played it with some emphasis out there, some enthusiasm,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

Roberts’ injury last season came on a freak play in practice, when he collided with punter Nick Phelps going for a block.

“When the impact happened, my leg went kind of numb,” Roberts said. “I heard him screaming. I knew he was hurt.

“The coaches say it was no one’s fault, but I felt like it was my fault. I could have avoided it.”

Roberts spent the rest of the season and the offseason trying to recover from his injury. The long recovery puzzled Roberts.

“It was a different type of bone bruise. I don’t know what type of bone bruise it was,” he said. “I didn’t realize it could take that long. I really did not. But, we’re here. We’re past it. Time to move forward.

“Injuries suck. You can ask any athlete that, any sport. And then when you come back from that injury, it’s a great feeling. It’s a stress reliever when you’re back out here not hurting.”

“Terry has really done a good job,” Ferentz said. “And he went through a really tough period obviously getting hurt last fall. It's been a tough out-of-season for him, challenging medically.”

Roberts’ confidence hasn’t changed through his career.

“You’ve got to be confident in your game,” he said. “You can’t go out there and not be sure. You have to be confident in your game. You have to be.”

And now that he’s playing again, and being a critical part of Iowa’s defense, the confidence, in the emotion, is showing.

“Life,” Roberts said, “is good.”