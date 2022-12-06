Skip to main content
Terry Roberts Latest Iowa Player in Portal

Iowa's Terry Roberts (2) celebrates breaking up a pass with teammate Jestin Jacobs (5) during a game against South Dakota State on Sept. 3, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Veteran D-Back, Special Teams' Standout Looking for New Home
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa lost an eighth player to the transfer portal on Tuesday when veteran defensive back Terry Roberts decided to move on. His father, Terry Roberts Sr., confirmed the news to HN. 

Injuries limited Roberts (5-10, 182) to five games in 2022. He started at cornerback in three of those contests, totaling 13.0 tackles (9 solo) with an interception and three passes defended. 

Roberts, a fifth-year senior, joined Jestin Jacobs, Reggie Bracy, Gavin Williams, Arland Bruce IV, Keagan Johnson, Alex Padilla and Josh Volk in the transfer portal. Michigan backup quarterback Cade McNamara announced he was transferring to the Hawkeyes. 

The Iowa coaches gave Roberts the Team Hustle Award for special teams in '21. He excelled as a gunner on punt coverage. 

Roberts signed with the Hawkeyes out of Erie (PA) Cathedral Prep as a member of the '18 recruiting class. He was recruited by former assistant Ken O'Keefe. 

