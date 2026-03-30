Three-Star OL Chooses Iowa Over 19 Other Schools

Once again, the Iowa Hawkeyes have added a three-star recruit to their Class of 2027.

Their Class of '27 was previously ranked No. 30 in the nation, but the addition of Reilly Newman will continue to move them up the charts.

Newman joins a pair of linebackers, a tight end and recent safety commit Jake Thies as part of the Hawkeyes' recruiting class.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder is an Ohio native who had 20 schools to choose from. In the end, he went with Iowa, a team that has produced plenty of offensive line talent throughout these last few years in particular.

Reilly Newman Commits to Iowa

The Hawkeyes now have commitments from a pair of out-of-state players. Seeing as their first three recruits were all from Iowa, it's great to see them being able to bring in other quality recruits as well. At the end of the day, Newman is still staying in the Midwest, but take nothing away from what Iowa did in this battle.

Iowa quickly closed the book on this one despite Newman having interest from the likes of Wisconsin, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon and Purdue. Seemingly, all of the Big Ten were interested in this recruit, but Iowa won the battle.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz watches game action against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Other schools that were interested included: Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville, Stanford and Vanderbilt. Newman took to social media on March 30 to announce his decision. Just last week he had announced he'd be rescheduling his Wisconsin visit so he could come to Iowa City on those same dates.

Reilly Newman's Decision to Choose Iowa

"For me, they checked all of the boxes. I think they have a great coaching staff and the environment there is something special that is unlike anywhere else. I just knew it was something that I wanted to be a part of," he told Blair Sanderson.

This is a big get for a Hawkeyes program that only had one other offensive commitment so far in their class. There's still plenty of time, but adding Newman early shows Iowa isn't messing around and further proves longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz still has plenty left in the tank.

Newman will finish his high school career at Lakota West before coming to Iowa the following season. At the time of writing, he's still scheduled to visit with Wisconsin before his official visit with Iowa takes place from June 5-7.

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