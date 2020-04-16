HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Thursday's Clicks: Could The NFL Draft Be Hacked?

John Bohnenkamp

The NFL Draft next week will be done online for the first time.

There will be no lavish selection show in Las Vegas — concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus shut everything down.

So the draft, which starts next Thursday, will be done online with video conferencing.

It sounds like a good idea, but what if there are online security issues that could wreak havoc with the selection process?

It was the subject of Thursday's Sports Illustrated cover story.

Two Iowa players — offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive end A.J. Epenesa — are expected to go in this year's first round.

Odds are nothing happens and the draft goes off for three days without incident. But like anything online, there is that vulnerability.

Who do you pick?

Iowa assistant coach Seth Wallace posted something on Twitter that provides some hard choices for Hawkeye fans.

There are no wrong answers, of course, since Iowa has put together an impressive list of linebackers in the Ferentz era.

Green to G League?

Prep basketball player Jalen Green was Sports Illustrated's national high school player of the year.

But Green is going to skip college to join the NBA's G League professional pathway program.

Instead of being a college one-and-done, Green is committing to become part of a yearlong developmental program with G League oversight. The program will include professional coaching, top prospects and veteran players who will combine training and exhibition games against G League teams, foreign national teams and NBA academies.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Big Board: Still High Marks For Wirfs And Epenesa

Many mock drafts still have both of the former Hawkeyes going in the first round.

John Bohnenkamp

Analyzing Luka Garza's Improved 3-Point Shot

Iowa center has always had the long-range shot, but it was better this season.

Adam Hensley

Video: Ferentz On Spring Practice

Hawkeyes would have been in their fourth week.

John Bohnenkamp

Plans For College Football Season Take On Different Scenarios

The Iowa football coach knows that however the composition of a new season would look, it isn't going to be the same as past years.

John Bohnenkamp

Ferentz Adjusts As Football Season Waits

Iowa coach and his staff keep in touch with the players, but it's not about Xs and Os right now.

John Bohnenkamp

Oladokun Commits To Iowa

Iowa received a commitment on Tuesday from cornerback Jordan Oladokun from Gaither HS in Tampa, Fla.

John Bohnenkamp

by

Brian Smith

The Breakdown: Jordan Bohannon

Iowa guard played 10 games this season, but was a crucial steadying influence for the Hawkeyes' backcourt in November and December.

John Bohnenkamp

'I Loved Being A Hawk': Doyle Works Toward Next Challenge

Iowa senior guard missed out on her last NCAA tournament, but she's hoping for a WNBA call.

John Bohnenkamp

Tuesday's Clicks: Hawkeyes Still A 3 Seed

Hawkeyes are still a 3 seed in Joe Lunardi's mock bracket.

John Bohnenkamp

The Breakdown: Joe Wieskamp

The Iowa sophomore guard battled a late-season shooting slump, but was still one of the Hawkeyes' top scoring options.

John Bohnenkamp