Thursday's Clicks: Could The NFL Draft Be Hacked?

The NFL Draft next week will be done online for the first time.

There will be no lavish selection show in Las Vegas — concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus shut everything down.

So the draft, which starts next Thursday, will be done online with video conferencing.

It sounds like a good idea, but what if there are online security issues that could wreak havoc with the selection process?

It was the subject of Thursday's Sports Illustrated cover story.

Two Iowa players — offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive end A.J. Epenesa — are expected to go in this year's first round.

Odds are nothing happens and the draft goes off for three days without incident. But like anything online, there is that vulnerability.

Who do you pick?

Iowa assistant coach Seth Wallace posted something on Twitter that provides some hard choices for Hawkeye fans.

There are no wrong answers, of course, since Iowa has put together an impressive list of linebackers in the Ferentz era.

Green to G League?

Prep basketball player Jalen Green was Sports Illustrated's national high school player of the year.

But Green is going to skip college to join the NBA's G League professional pathway program.

Instead of being a college one-and-done, Green is committing to become part of a yearlong developmental program with G League oversight. The program will include professional coaching, top prospects and veteran players who will combine training and exhibition games against G League teams, foreign national teams and NBA academies.