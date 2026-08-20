Pull up a chair. This is going to be a new one.



The Iowa Hawkeyes are entering the 2026 season with what may be a true stud at wide receiver. The Hawkeyes may just have a quality passing attack. We need to see it on the field to believe it, but the reason to have belief is more than present.



Tony Diaz is already changing the narrative for Iowa's passing attack, but how high could his ceiling be? Some are already using it in high praise.

Kirk Ferentz mentions Tony Diaz among Iowa greats

Praise from Kirk Ferentz, who has seen and coached dozens of NFL Pro Bowlers, Super Bowl champions, and first-round draft picks, is not to be taken lightly.



Ferentz didn't shy away from placing high praise on Tony Diaz. He put him among some of Iowa's best names to ever do it.



"Bob Sanders wanted to tackle you. Marshall Yanda wanted to block you. And Tony Diaz wants to catch the ball," Ferentz said point-blank about Tony Diaz.

Kirk Ferentz putting UTRGV transfer wide receiver Tony Diaz in some interesting company at Big Ten Media Days:



“Bob Sanders wanted to tackle you, Marshall Yanda wanted to block you, and Tony Diaz wants to catch the ball.” pic.twitter.com/2KeKteMBJO — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) July 28, 2026

"Sometimes we have to keep him from getting in his own way. He would chase the ball until he is exhausted. He's one of those guys, like a retriever. He's a high-energy guy and done a lot of good things in practice.



"But I'm one of those guys to let things unfold and let him go out and play, and that's really all that matters is how he plays on Saturdays for the next 12 opportunities," Ferentz added.

What are realistic expectations for Tony Diaz in 2026?

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Diaz's expectations are unfortunately determined not only by himself, but also by Iowa's offensive scheme and the quarterback play.



With a new quarterback, who is yet to be determined, entering the huddle, things may take a slow start. Add in Iowa's run game, which is expected to be strong, and there is only one ball to go around between Diaz, Reece Vander Zee, and DJ Vonnahme, who is expected to be a staple in Tim Lester's scheme.



A realistic year for Tony Diaz is in the ballpark of 40 to 50 catches for 450-550 yards and 4 to 4 touchdowns. It doesn't sound like much on paper, but it would be an explosion of production for Iowa out wide.



The Hawkeyes have not seen a receiver go for 450 receiving yards since 2019, when Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Tyrone Tracy Jr. did so. Sam LaPorta put up big numbers in 2021 and 2022, but expect Vonnahme to fill that role.

That said, Diaz brings an element that can't be measured on the stat sheet. He is an aggressive, confident, skilled receiver that defenses will be forced to think about. Simply bringing those intangibles should produce dividends for Iowa's offense.