For two programs that have not seen each other on the field a ton, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide have shared some common transfer portal and recruiting trails.



Dare we bring up Kadyn Proctor, anyone? Not once, but twice, Proctor burned Iowa with a commitment, only to make his way to the Crimson Tide.



The latest twist in the Iowa-Alabama relationship sees the Hawkeyes on the right side of things with wide receiver Tony Diaz.

Tony Diaz chose Iowa, now he has to prove it was the right decision

What stands out even more about Tony Diaz coming to Iowa is the fact that he is a wide receiver. Iowa isn't exactly known as a wide receiver-friendly offense.



But maybe, just maybe, that is part of what led Diaz to Iowa City. He could have the chance to be "the guy" in Iowa's passing game, which is something the Hawkeyes have long been lacking.

New Iowa WR Tony Diaz committed because of the culture and the coaching staff at Iowa. Says that their candid and transparent conversations on the visit ultimately led to him canceling his scheduled visit to Alabama. Believes he can bring a lot to the offense. pic.twitter.com/wKUD7COi3A — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) July 15, 2026

In limited media availability, Tony Diaz, like so many current and former Hawkeyes have said, alluded to the program's culture winning him over to commit out of the transfer portal.



Iowa says what they mean and mean what they say. It's uncommon in today's ever-changing college football world, which may have landed Diaz in Iowa after a cancelled visit to Alabama.

How Tony Diaz can change Iowa's passing game dynamic

It's Iowa. They are going to run the ball and throw to the tight end. That's what they do. It's what they are going to do in 2026 with a loaded running back room and another classic Iowa tight end in DJ Vonnahme.



But why not make life easier for those guys by utilizing Tony Diaz properly? Offensive coordinator Tim Lester has the arsenal out wide; now he has to use it properly.

The film doesn’t lie 👀 pic.twitter.com/VXBF9fWQiz — Tony Diaz (@Tdiqz14) January 3, 2026

Diaz, the former UT Rio Grande Valley Vaquero, burst onto the scene last year, with 67 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns.



Those numbers would be tops for the Iowa Hawkeyes' wide receivers over at least the last decade. He doesn't need those sorts of numbers; rather, he needs timely production.

At 5-foot-11, Diaz plays much bigger than his stature, which is something Iowa needs on the field and culturally. He brings a tough, cocky attitude that good wideouts often carry.



He can turn short catches into big plays, but what jumps out of Diaz's film is the aggressiveness he attacks the ball with and the physicality he gives back to cornerbacks.

Iowa needs a guy to set the tone out wide, bark at cornerbacks at times, and let them know when he is feeling it. That is where Diaz can shape the Iowa passing game.



He chose Iowa over Alabama. Now, Tony Diaz is approaching the time to prove why.