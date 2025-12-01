Top 2026 Recruit Set to Sign With Iowa
The Iowa Hawkeyes are gearing up to make multiple commitments from the 2026 recruiting class official as the college football early signing period begins on December 3, 2025.
Brody Schaffer, the three-star wide receiver from Winneconne High School, has also revealed his decision to sign his letter of intent in the upcoming days. The Wisconsin native announced the news on X.
“Couldn’t be more excited to officially sign to The University of Iowa on December 3rd! Go hawks💛🖤,” Schaffer wrote.
Schaffer's announcement comes just days after he led Winneconne to a stunning Division 4 state championship on November 20, 2025, defeating Little Chute 28-22 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Schaffer's path to Iowa began with a junior day visit in early 2025. The Iowa coaching staff, led by wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr, made Schaffer feel at home during his first official visit to Iowa City.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect held scholarship offers from Northwestern, Washington State, Texas State, North Dakota State, Lindenwood, Cornell, and Yale. He chose the Hawkeyes over other programs on March 5, 2025.
"I attended their junior day, and I immediately felt at home," Schaffer told 247Sports. "The way they've treated me throughout this process is amazing and I'm forever grateful for their belief in me as a player. They have a great fan base and support that makes playing at Iowa a really special opportunity. The coaching staff is consistent and has some of the purest and most down to earth people, and that's what has helped me make this decision."
Schaffer is ranked as the No. 97 wide receiver nationally and No. 2 overall prospect in Wisconsin as per 247Sports Composite. He also took an official visit to Iowa City in June 2025.
Brody Schaffer’s High School Career
Schaffer played at the quarterback, receiver, and free safety positions at Winneconne. As a junior in 2024, he threw for 1,800 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 1,774 yards and 31 touchdowns.
During his senior season in 2025, Schaffer completed 126 of 189 passes for 1,884 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 1,179 yards and 41 touchdowns on 184 carries. His dual-threat ability made him virtually impossible to defend, as he averaged over 218 yards of total offense per game and led the Wolves to an undefeated state championship season.
Over his two-year varsity career as a starter, he accumulated 3,684 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 3,016 rushing yards, and 80 rushing touchdowns. He also contributed 42 receptions for 480 yards and seven touchdowns.
Schaffer earned the Bay Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Bay Conference Defensive Back of the Year as a junior, along with All-State honors. Fox 11 Sports named him the Small Division Offensive Player of the Year for the 2024 season.
Schaffer's versatility and athleticism make him an intriguing prospect for the Hawkeyes. While he starred at quarterback in high school, his elite speed, route-running ability, and football IQ make him a perfect fit at the wide receiver position at the collegiate level.
Four-Star offensive tackle Carson Nielsen and three-star offensive lineman Colin Whitters will also sign with the Hawkeyes on December 3.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!